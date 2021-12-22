Kanye West unfollows GF Vinetria after split as he tries to 'get back' with Kim

The rapper has reportedly split with his 22-year-old model girlfriend Vinetria. This comes after Ye pleaded for Kim to 'run back' to him.

Kanye West and his 22-year-old model girlfriend, Vinetria, have reportedly split after three-months of dating.

The 44-year-old rapper has called it quits on their romance and unfollowed his shot-term lover as rumours of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian moving on with Pete Davidson become rife.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

The split comes after his plea for Kim Kardashian to 'run back' back to him several months after the reality TV star filed for divorce.

Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye – publicly declared that he wants Kim back during his performance at a charity concert this month.

Kanye singing a new Outro of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

The 'Off The Grid' rapper sang the lyrics: "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly".

Following Ye's viral plea to get Kim back, it seems it affected his relationship with Vinetria, and he has now unfollowed the model on Instagram, according to PageSix.

Last month, it was rumoured that Ye had been seeing Vinetria for a number of weeks.

However, their romance have been cut short just before Christmas, which Kanye will likely spend with his ex-wife's family and his children; North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Ye was rumoured to be dating Vinteria after they were spotted together at his Donda Academy's debut basketball game. Picture: Instagram/@vinterria

Ye's split with Vinetria comes as Kim and Pete Davidson seem to be getting closer. Kim snd Pete were recently spotted on a breakfast date in Los Angeles.

Shortly after, the 28-year-old comedian was spotted picking up jewels from a store in Kim's Rolls-Royce. This came after the pair spent several days together in New York City.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) have been on several dates together. Picture: Instagram

The pair sparked romance rumours after they shared a kiss during an SNL skit back in October.

Since then, the alleged couple have been on multiple dates, and have been pictured together holding hands and looking loved-up.