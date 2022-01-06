Kanye West reportedly set to headline Coachella 2022 amid covid fears

Yé may have a new gig coming as its being rumoured that he will headline Coachella this April alongside Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia

Kanye West is allegedly set to headline Coachella 2022 in April alongside Billie Eilish amid Travis Scott being removed from the line-up following the Astroworld incident that left 10 dead and over 300 injured.

After COVID prompted the postponement of Coachella's 2020 and 2021 editions, the festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over two weekends (April 15-17 and 22-24).

Kanye West performing at 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Getty

This comes after Coachella organisers were urged to take action and remove Travis from the festival line-up when angry fans took to change.org to create a petition named 'Remove Travis Scott as a Goldenvoice performer', gaining more than 60,000 signatures.

Travis was first announced as a Coachella headliner along with Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean – however, the show has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

It's also been rumoured that Swedish House Mafia will perform, though it's unclear what day's they'll appear.

In the next days, the official lineup will be revealed. Coachella 2022 is officially sold out, but there are suspicions that it will be postponed for a fifth time due to concerns over the COVID Omicron variation.

