How did Astroworld victims die? What was the cause of death?

Harris County Medical Examiner has determined that the cause of death for the 10 people who died at Astroworld was "compression asphyxia"

It has now been declared that the cause of death for 10 of the people who died at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston last month was 'compression asphyxia'.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s office report details how the victims passed, which was ruled as an official accident.

At Least 8 Killed And Dozens Injured After Crowd Surge At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

The youngest victim of the Astroworld crowd surge was nine-year-old Ezra Blount, who died a week after suffering injuries at the festival.

The oldest victim, 27-year-old Mirza Danish Baig, was said to have had "combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol" in his system.

Ezra Blount, 9, passed away after sustaining injuries from Astroworld Festival. Picture: GoFundMe

The crowd surge at Astroworld Festival happened on November 5 left 10 people die and over 300 injured. Since then, it's been reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Last week, Travis shocked the world when he spoke out for the first time sitting down with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube to explain why he didn't hear the crowd or see the ambulances.

"I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean" he said. "It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something".

He continued: "And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it".

When asked about how he has been coping since the tragedy, Travis Scott replied: "I've been just been in a room, for a while, a lot of thoughts, luckily you have people around, you can bounce around ideas, but I've been doing this for such a long time, nothing like this ever happened".

