Travis Scott axed from Coachella 2022 line-up after Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott has been dropped from Coachella's festival line-up following the tragic Astroworld incident that happened last month

Travis Scott has been removed from the Coachella 2022 roster following the Astroworld incident that left 10 dead and over 300 injured.

Following the incident, Coachella organisers have been urged to take action and remove him the Highest In The Room rapper from next year’s festival, which he was supposed to headline between April 15-17 and April 22-24 in California.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

After angry fans took to change.org to create a petition they named 'Remove Travis Scott as a Goldenvoice performer', which gained more than 60,000 signatures, the festival bosses decided to take action and pull him.

Travis was first announced as a Coachella headliner for the festival along with Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean – however, the show has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

Last week, he shocked the world when he spoke out for the first time sitting down with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God on his YouTube to explain why he didn't hear the crowd or see the ambulances.

"I’ve been on different types of emotions, an emotional rollercoaster, I mean" he said. "It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something".

He continued: "And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving, and just trying to wrap my head around it".

When asked about how he has been coping since the tragedy, Travis Scott replied: "I've been just been in a room, for a while, a lot of thoughts, luckily you have people around, you can bounce around ideas, but I've been doing this for such a long time, nothing like this ever happened".

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The crowd surge at Astroworld Festival happened on November 5 left 10 people die and over 300 injured. Since then, it's been reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.