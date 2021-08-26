The Game defends Lizzo against trolls after she breaks down on Instagram Live

The rapper took to social media to defend Lizzo after she received hurtful comments from trolls, causing her to break-down on Instagram Live.

The Game has spoken out in defence of Lizzo, who recently broke down on Instagram Live after receiving racist abuse and trolls body shaming her.

Following T.I’s stance, The Game also took side with Lizzo and defended the pop star in an Instagram post.

Lizzo received racist abuse and body shaming comments on social media, leading her to break down on Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The Game began by speaking about people passing judgement on his personal and business moves he’s made. During his rant, he mentioned Lizzo, telling the public to leave her alone.

"Like the sh*t y'all doin' to Lizzo," said Game. "Got her cryin' on the internet and doing all that. Motherf*ckers like...y'all fans, man. Y'all fans. Stay fans."

He continued: "Stay in y'all place, man. If somebody was on your ass every motherf*ckin' day judging your motherf*ckin' life, what would that look like?... Is you too old? Is you too young? What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

“Y'all got too much motherf*ckin' time to be worried about other motherf*ckers lives." he added.

He added that he understands that celebrity culture breeds that behaviour and said he "welcomes that sh*t" because he doesn't care what any strangers on the internet think about his life, especially because he and his family are living well.

"Who died and made y'all n***** important?... Lizzo, you know I love you to death. Anybody else, Cardi B, anybody! Beyoncé, J. Lo...motherf*ckers always got something to say about a motherf*cker. But you the one that ain't sh*t! N**** you ain't sh*t! Aight? Sit on that, my n*****."

WARNING: Video below contains swearing an offensive language

In the caption to his video, the 'Hate It Or Love It' rapper continued his rant.

He wrote:You broke, unhappy mothaf*ckas on the internet always in celebrities comments making judgements like yo terrible ass life poppin or sumn….. post the inside of your house, let’s see your car, smile in the camera n let the world see yo mouth lol…"

He continued: "stop online bullying people like @lizzobeeating & anybody else & just be the fan yo hating ass really is… haters be more a fan than the regular REAL FANS. This is why kids around the world commit suicide etc… the pressure of the internet."

The 41-year-old rapper went on to state: "If people are doing what makes them happy, let em…. No human is any other humans judge. Take yo unhappy ass to a mirror & address all this deep rooted hatred you’re harboring that’s really about YOU & your hate for your own self & life. Allow people to LIVE & BE AT PEACE…. And as far as my personal haters."

"F*ck you [middle finger emoji] “I ain’t going nowhere so you can get to know me” told y’all that 17 years ago #HateItOrLoveIt [goat emoji] Talk !!!" he said as he ended his rant.

