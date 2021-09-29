Moneybagg Yo & Ari Fletcher hit back at '28 acres land gift' criticism

Ari and Moneybagg have hit back at critics. Picture: Instagram: @therealkylesister

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have hit back at critics over the expensive birthday gift.

Rapper Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher hit headlines earlier this month when Ari got her boyfriend an out of the ordinary birthday gift.

Fans gave mixed opinions on the gift, however - the couple have hit back at the hate.

The 'Wockesha' rapper recently celebrated his 30th birthday, for which Ari gifted him 28.8 acres of land.

Moneybagg Yo was gifted 28.8 acres of land by girlfriend Ari. Picture: Getty

The influencer Instagram shouted out her boyfriend and his gift on Instagram, writing: "What do you buy someone that has it all? The gift that keeps on giving."

She continued: "I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday ❤️ @moneybaggyo The deed is yours!".

He then also took to social media to show off his land, writing: "Not Gone Lie @therealkylesister I Ain’t Expect No Gift Like This , 28.8 Acres!! 27 Football Fields Worth Of Land!"

"U Gave It Fasho!! I Love U. Time To Start Building And Make More Millions !!! #NewLevels #BaggDay" he finished.

Fans took to the comments to give their thoughts - with one saying: "This might be the best gift I have seen in the rap game now build some apartment/townhouse properties and y’all now have generational wealth".

Another wrote: "real life goals".

However - many questioned whether the star was now going to marry his girlfriend following the expensive gift.

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments. Picture: Instagram

However, this discussion continued on talk show 'The Real' where the women asked: "should there be limits placed on gifts in your relationship ship when you are not married" saying that Ari was "acting married" with her gift to her boyfriend".

"I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn’t work.” the hosts continued.

However, the couple have hit back at the critics - with Ari tweeting: "Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially. I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person.".

She continued: "He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.".

In another Tweet she continued to share her thoughts, writing: "Y’all mad at Jewlery and cars but generational wealth is taking it too far… people will always have something to say no matter what.".

Moneybagg also chimed in, Tweeting: "Love is Love Mind Ya Business".

What are your thoughts on the gift?

