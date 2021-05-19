Naomi Campbell 'living with secret boyfriend in USA' after welcoming baby girl

A source close to the star has revealed details of the supermodel's love life and living arrangement while she is caring for her baby.

Naomi Campbell revealed that she became a first-time mum to her baby girl. The 50-year-old supermodel shocked fans after sharing the news on social media.

On Tuesday (May 18) Campbell announced that she had become a parent to her daughter after keeping the news a secret.

The star shared an adorable close up image of her babies foot.

Naomi Campbell is a British model, actress and businesswoman. She has now revealed she is a mother to a baby girl on Instagram. Picture: Getty

An insider, who is close to the star, shared details on new mother Naomi's living arrangements and insight to her love life as fans wonder who the father of her baby is.

According to The Sun, their source claims that the fashion icon is living in America with her new partner - who she is "really happy" with and that the first coronavirus lockdown led to her making the decision to start a family.

"Naomi has really mellowed in the past year and is in a wonderful place in life," they told The publication.

"She has been living in America with her boyfriend and is really happy. It finally felt like the ­perfect time to become a mother and she is over the moon."

Naomi Campbell is reportedly "very happy" with her partner. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "The first lockdown allowed her to stop and take stock of the important things and she decided now was the time to properly look into starting a family."

Naomi's fans went wild after the star took to her Instagram account to share her baby news.

The supermodel called her new arrival "a little blessing" and an "angel" as she added that "there is no greater love".

In the snap, Naomi cradled the baby's feet in her hands while the baby girl appeared to be wrapped in a flowery pink silk blanket.

Naomi wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel."

"There is no greater love." Naomi added.

This came as shock to fans as they did not know she was expecting a baby.