Naomi Campbell addresses rumours of "throwing shade" at ex Skepta

Naomi Campbell and Skepta reportedly dated for a while before the Grime star welcomed the birth of his daughter.

Naomi Campbell and Skepta have a confusing history. The are they/aren't they pair reportedly dated back in 2018 and famously posed topless together on the front cover of GQ Magazine.

Skepta welcomed the birth of his daughter River, 1, at the end of 2018, but following a recent interview, Naomi Campbell was accused of throwing shade at her rumoured recent ex.

During the interview, Naomi Campbell was asked a question about her past relationships and she reportedly said, "Whatever they say about me, I have remained friends with all my exes...except the last one."

Whilst Naomi didn't name Skepta, he was the last person she was publicly linked to and she went on to say, "A lady never discusses the details of her private life."

But after rumours that Naomi had thrown shade at Skepta began to spread online, the modelling legend moved to pour cold water on the rumours and claimed everything was good between the pair in an Instagram post.

Sharing two pictures of herself with Skepta, Naomi tagged the Grime star and wrote, 'STOP 🛑 All love between Us @skeptagram 🖤'.

So if Naomi wasn't talking about Skepta then fans of the star will be wondering exactly who she was talking about - but as Naomi said herself, "A lady never discusses the details of her private life."

Naomi Campbell made headlines recently with her coronavirus protection. When the coronavirus pandemic first struck recently, Naomi took things to the next level and shared a video of herself travelling in a full-body protective suit with gloves, a mask and goggles, but online trolls labelled her protection as "stupid".

