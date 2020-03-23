Naomi Campbell defends "stupid" coronavirus protection after online backlash

Naomi Campbell defended her decision to wear a hazmat suit when travelling to protect herself from Coronavirus.

Iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell famously cleans plane seats and the areas surrounding them every time she flies in order to avoid germs and she's been doing this for years.

When the coronavirus epidemic emerged recently, Naomi took things to the next level and shared a video of herself travelling in a full-body protective suit with gloves, a mask and goggles, but online trolls have labelled her protection as "stupid".

Sharing the picture above on her Instagram account, Naomi wrote, 'Safety First NEXT LEVEL.' and later posted a video of herself getting prepared to fly during the coronavirus outbreak.

But people took to social media and many responded negatively to the 49-year-old model's post, with one writing, 'I think is stupid try to make “fashion” this terrible situation.'

Another person wrote, 'Am I the only that thinks this is completely unhelpful and as public figure should be helping everyone calm down not hype everyone up! Well this just proves it to me she is as stupid as all the people buying toilet paper!'

Naomi Campbell's coronavirus protection came uinder fire from online trolls. Picture: Getty

But in a video posted showing the details of her flying experience during the COVID-19 epidemic, Naomi said, "In all honesty, this is not a funny time, it's not a humorous time. I'm not doing this for laughs... This is how I feel comfortable traveling, if I have to travel."

Continuing to defend her protective clothing, Naomi went on to say, "In all seriousness, I think we must take every precaution that makes us protective and comfortable."

Campbell later posted a picture on her social media which pleaded with people to Stay Home' during the outbreak in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

