Dizzee Rascal shuts down Piers Morgan's Black Lives Matter questioning

23 June 2020, 11:54 | Updated: 23 June 2020, 11:56

Dizzee Rascal responds after Piers Morgan questions him on Black Lives Matter
Dizzee Rascal responds after Piers Morgan questions him on Black Lives Matter. Picture: Good Morning Britain

East-London rapper Dizzee Rascal responds after Piers Morgan calls him "aggressive" during Black Lives Matter conversation.

U.K rapper Dizzee Rascal called out Piers Morgan after the TV host questioned him over the Black Lives Matter movement.

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the new Live Nation open air drive in gigs, which are coming to the UK this summer.

After briefly speaking about the initiative, Piers asked Dizzee about the Black Lives Matter movement. However, Dizzee questioned why Piers felt as though he should have the answers.

Dizzee responded "Why are you asking me that? Am I a black spokesperson? to which Piers responded "Your opinion matters".

Dizzee Rascal is among the list of rappers performing at drive-in gigs this summer
Dizzee Rascal is among the list of rappers performing at drive-in gigs this summer. Picture: Good Morning Britain

Dizzee continued: "I know it does, but today we are talking about the drive-in."

"And I hope this is not a missed opportunity to speak up on a lot of the badness that had been happening, but it is really nice and sunny outside and I can't really be bothered with this, this morning.

The "Luv U" rapper added "I know I brought my afro out, a bit natural and that, so I dunno... maybe that is why you are asking the question...."

Piers replied: "Dizzee come on that is not why I am asking you the question."

"You are a high profile black man in this country and it is a huge issue and has been a huge news story for four weeks."

Iconic U.K rapper Dizzee Rascal defends himself after being called "aggressive" by Piers Morgan
Iconic U.K rapper Dizzee Rascal defends himself after being called "aggressive" by Piers Morgan. Picture: Getty

During the conversation, Dizzee said "I've watched you on telly and you never let anyone speak... you are not going to so that to me mate."

"Let's keep it calm. I have a bunch of views but right now is not the time."

Piers then proceeded to read Dizzee's response to not wanting to address BLM as "aggressive". "You've reacted very aggressively" replied Piers.

Dizzee responded "Oh I become the aggressive black man. "I told you I just wanted to be nice."

Piers Morgan questions Dizzee Rascal on the Black Lives Matter movement
Piers Morgan questions Dizzee Rascal on the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Good Morning Britain

Despite the back and forth, the pair ended the conversation on a good respectful note. Watch the video clip above.

