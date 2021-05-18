Naomi Campbell announces she has become a mother

Naomi Campbell announces she has become a mother. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The supermodel announced the news of her "beautiful little blessing" on social media.

The 50-year-old supermodel and fashion icon shared a photo of herself holding her tiny baby's feet on social media today (18th May), welcoming her "beautiful little blessing" to the world.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel," she wrote, "There is no greater love."

In the image, the tiny tot's feet can be seen resting on Naomi's perfectly manicured hand.

Naomi's followers flocked to the comments to congratulate the star on the news. "Congratulations Naomi!" wrote fellow model and activist Munroe Bergdof.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

"So happy for you," wrote blogger and influencer Patricia Bright, while American actress Ryan Destiny wrote, "Omg!! Congrats mama! Love you."

Naomi is yet to reveal the child's name. In a 2016 interview, the model said she was keen to start a new chapter in her life and become a mother, but was "not rushing to anyone's drumbeat."

Congratulations, Naomi!