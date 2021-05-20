A$AP Rocky dating history: from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna

Does A$AP Rocky have a girlfriend and who are his ex-girlfriends?

After publicly declaring his love for his girlfriend Rihanna, A$AP Rocky has shed his Lothario persona and declared himself a one woman man.

The 'Praise The Lord' rapper has reportedly been dating the singer and Fenty founder for around a year, with the pair first being romantically linked way back in 2013 when he supported her on her Diamonds World Tour.

In the past, Rocky has been known as somewhat of a ladies man, so here's a comprehensive list of the rapper's previous girlfriends and alleged flings, in case you missed it.

Rihanna A$AP Rocky and Rihanna started dating towards the end of 2020. Picture: Getty Rumblings of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's relationship kicked off in January 2020, a few months after the singer's split with her boyfriend of three years, businessman Hassan Jameel. The longtime friends were spotted cosying up at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City, shortly after they graced the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. In December 2020, reports confirmed the pair were in the beginnings stages of their relationship after being spotted enjoying each other's company on multiple occasions in New York City once again. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was later spotted on vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados. The rapper broke his silence on their relationship during a GQ cover interview in May 2020, where he hailed the 'Wild Thoughts' singer as "the One". "The love of my life," Rocky said as he swooned over Rihanna, before referring to her as, "My lady." He said being in a relationship is "so much better" than the alternative. "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," said Rocky, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner was romantically linked to the rapper for over a year. Picture: Getty Rocky and Kendall Jenner had been friends for years before they were first romantically linked back in 2016. The rumoured couple were spotted together on multiple occasions all over the world, from Paris and New York to Miami and Jenner's native Los Angeles. They were reportedly "all over each other" at Coachella in April 2020, before the rumours were all but confirmed at the Met Gala the following month. Photographs from the night show the pair glued to each other's hips the whole evening, before a Snapchat from Kim Kardashian basically sealed the deal. The picture showed Kylie Jenner bending down to take a photo of Kendall and Rocky sharing what appeared to be a very intimate moment. Kendall stood with her back to the camera while Rocky grabbed her behind with both hands as they appeared close to sharing a kiss. Neither party ever publicly confirmed the rumours.

Tahiry Jose Tahiry Jose was reportedly rocked by the rapper's relationship with Kendall Jenner. Picture: Getty Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose was romantically linked to A$AP Rocky around the time he was said to be dating Kendall Jenner. According to reports, Jose's friend claimed Jose and Rocky had been involved in an 'secretive' on-off relationship for around three years. She alleged that Jose was "very emotional" on the night of the Met Gala in 2017 after Rocky was spotted looking cosy with Kendall during the event. "When Tahiry saw A$AP and Kendall together on TV, she broke down and started crying in front of me. But I had to tell her, you guys are not really exclusive," the friend claimed. Neither party confirmed the rumours.

Rita Ora Drama surrounded Rocky's fling with Rita. Picture: Getty Rocky's alleged fling with British singer Rita Ora was shrouded in public drama. In May 2015, the rapper was heavily criticised over some comments he made about her on his album At.Long.Last.A$AP on the track ‘Better Things’, which included the lyric: "I swear that b**ch Rita Ora got a big mouth

Next time I see her might curse the b**ch out

Kicked the b**ch out once cause she b**ched out

Spit my kids out, j***ed up all in her mouth and made the b**ch bounce" Rocky later clarified his comments during an interview. "I just want to clarify, this isn't me saying: People don't go listen to Rita Ora, or she's an ugly person, or nothing," he said. "I'm not saying she's a terrible person, I'm just saying that when I was in a relationship and I did things with her that I wasn't supposed to do, she had a big mouth." Speaking to Glamour magazine, Ora labelled Rocky's lyrics as "tasteless", adding that "disrespecting women" isn’t cool. "It’s not about me. It’s about women," she said, "Disrespecting women. It’s not cool." "There’s more to a person than who you’re dating… don’t disregard what I’ve done with my career because of someone that I was dating - if I was even dating that person. Which I wasn’t. Let’s be very clear on that. I was not. And nor will I ever."

Chanel Iman Rocky and Chanel started dating in 2013 and were engaged for six months before their split. Picture: Getty A$AP Rocky started dating Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman in early 2013. They kept their relationship pretty private, but attended events and red carpets together on numerous occasions. In April 2014, reports surfaced that the couple were engaged after the rapper proposed to Iman, who "happily accepted". However, the pair called off their engagement and split six months later due to their busy travel schedules.