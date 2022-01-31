Rihanna confirms first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

The singer has confirmed she is pregnant, showing off her pregnant baby bump. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. The singer confirmed her pregnancy as she flaunted her baby bump in new photos.

The couple was spotted out walking in New York City on Friday (Jan 28), when the 'Work' singer proudly showed off her pregnant belly, while wearing just a coat over her baby bump in new photos obtained by MailOnline.

Fans sparked rumours that Rihanna was pregnant after spotting the star "wearing baggy clothes to hide her baby bump". Picture: Getty

Despite the 33-year-old singer being in freezing temperatures while the snow was falling, she was pictured wearing a coat with nothing underneath to cover her several-months-along pregnant belly.

The 'Diamonds' singer was photographed with her baby bump, while being covered with a coat and jewels. The star posed with her coat unbuttoned.

Rihanna paired the coat with light-wash jeans with ripped holes on the knees.

The singer didn't wear a top under her coat — though temperatures in the city dropped to 24 degrees Fahrenheit that day.

However, she rocked her look, while standing beside her fashion icon boyfriend, A$AP.

The pair were photographed walking around together, with A$AP Rocky at putting his arm around his pregnant girlfriend.

Rihanna's fans pointed out that the star was wearing big coats and baggy tops to hide her baby bump. Picture: Getty

In one photo, A$AP is pictured kissing RiRi's head as they embraced each other.

However, the couple still have not posted on they social media accounts about the pregnancy since the photos were taken.

Rumours that Rihanna was pregnant were sparked on Tuesday (Nov 30, 2021) after photos emerged of the star being declared a Barbados national hero at the ceremony.

Photos of Rihanna covering holding her hands together below her stomach circulated online, with many fans speculating that she was trying to hide her baby bump.

Rihanna and A$AP are pictured leaving a restaurant in Manhattan on January 19, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

In May 2021, A$AP Rocky announced that he is in a relationship with Rihanna and described her as "the love of my life".

Rumours that the pair were romantically involved again were sparked when they were spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in the Bronx, New York City, on July 10.

However, the pair's history goes way back. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for a while, after she first starred as the love interest in his 2012 music video for ‘Fashion Killa’.

A$AP Rocky then remixed her track ‘Cockiness (I Love It)’ the same year before he joined her during her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Now, they're expecting their first child together. Congratulations to the couple.