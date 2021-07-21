Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
21 July 2021, 11:24
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles.
Verzuz battles were introduced by Timberland and Swizz Beats and give artists the space to go head to head, with the friendly competition now being on it's second season.
Bow Wow and Soulja Boy upcoming 'Verzuz' battle: Everything we know so far
Which verzuz battles are coming up?
Fans are excitedly awaiting the latest confirmed Verzuz battle which is between legends The Lox and Dipset.
The two will go head to head on August 3rd.
Rumours have also spread that Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim could go up against each other on the Verzuz stage.
Talk begun about the two rap queens going head to head when Lil Kim was asked whether she would participate in the battles, to which she promptly responded "yes".
The rap icon then continued to say that she would choose Nicki as her opponent.
How to watch Verzuz battles and buy Verzuz tickets
Fans can watch the Verzuz battles through a range of platforms including the free Triller app, the FITE TV app, as well as on Instagram at: @verzuztv.
Verzuz battles are now being shown live, with tickets for the upcoming showdown between The Lox and Dipset available to buy at available at MSG.COM.
Which Verzuz battles have already passed?
Verzuz season one, part one saw iconic artists such as Erykah Badu and Jill Scott battle against eachother.
Here's the full list of season one, part one competitors:
- Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland
- Boi-1da vs. Hit-Boy
- The Dream vs. Sean Garrett
- Ne-Yo vs. Johntá Austin
- French Montana vs. Tory Lanez
- Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch
- Ryan Tedder vs. Benny Blanco
- T-Pain vs. Lil Jon
- RZA vs. DJ Premier
- Babyface vs. Teddy Riley
- Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott
- Ludacris vs. Nelly
- Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer
- Jagged Edge vs. 112
Season one, part two was equally as star studded, hosting battles between legends such as Brand and Monica.
Here's the full list of season one, part two competitors:
- Fred Hammond vs. Kirk Franklin
- Alicia Keys vs. John Legend
- Fabolous vs. Jadakiss
- Snoop Dogg vs. DMX
- 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross
- Brandy vs. Monica
- Gladys Knight vs. Patti LaBelle
Season two has been just as exciting, bringing fans Ashanti v Keyshia Cole as well as Eve v Trina.
Here's the full list of season two competitors:
- Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy
- E-40 vs. Too Short
- Ashanti vs. Keyshia Cole
- D'Angelo & Friends (The first non-battle Verzuz)
- Raekwon vs Ghostface
- Earth, Wind, & Fire vs. The Isley Brothers
- Method Man vs. Redman
- Xscape vs. SWV
- Timbaland vs. Swizz Beatz (Rematch)
- Eve vs. Trina
- Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy
- Keith Sweat vs. Bobby Brown