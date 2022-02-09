Saweetie sparks romance rumours after posting intimate photo with mystery man

9 February 2022, 17:08

The rapstress has sparked rumours that she has a new flame after sharing a racy photo with a mystery man.

Saweetie has sparked rumours that she might have a new beau, after posting a saucy photo of her and a mystery man.

With Valentine’s Day closely approaching, the 'Back To The Streets' rapstress fuelled rumours that she has a new flame.

Saweetie is an American rapper who rose to fame after her debut single "Icy Grl" in 2018.
On Tuesday (Feb 8) Saweetie shared a photo of herself kissing an unidentified man on the forehead.

The 'Icy Girl' rapstress captioned the photo with a love letter emoji on Twitter.

While we only have a glimpse of what the man looks like, as we can only see his ear, corner of his eye, and his skin colour, fans are taking wild guesses on who it might be.

Woody McClain is an American actor. He portrays Cane Tejada on the Starz Power Book II: Ghost
Social media has been in a frenzy ever since the star shared the photos, and have tried to identify Saweetie's male companion.

Many fans thought it may be “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris, “Power Book II: Ghost” star Woody McClain or rapper YG.

American blog The Shade Room reposted Saweetie's photo, along with an image of McClain and Damson, seemingly hinting that they could be the mystery man.

In the comment section, fans chimed in with their thoughts. One fan wrote: "Better not be woody I know that much lol" while another added: "based on the fade its damson".

Damson Idris is a British actor. He is well known for his role in John Singleton's crime drama Snowfall
A third fan wrote: "Not y’all tryna ID somebody’s fade" while a fourth added: "Plot twist it’s a model for her upcoming video"

See other fan reactions below.

Last year, Saweetie was linked to Lil Baby after he reportedly dropped $100,000 on her during a shopping spree in NYC.

She also posted a photo seemingly sitting on the rapper's lap, but he shut down rumours they were dating.

Prior to that, she Saweetie dated Quavo before the two broke up in early 2021.

Fans speculated that Saweetie was dating Lil Baby in November 2021, when she shared a photo of herself sitting on a mystery mans lap.
