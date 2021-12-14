Saweetie roasted over 'out of breath' Jingle Ball performance

Saweetie has come under fire after several clips of her performance from the iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball of her being out of breath and forgetting the lyrics went viral

Saweetie has been getting roasted online for her performance at the NYC iHeartRadio's 2021 Jingle Ball tour that took place this past weekend.

Filing in for Doja Cat, who dropped put after two members of her team were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Icy Girl hitmaker took to the stage to perform all her hits including Tap In and Best Friend.

Saweetie performing at Z100's iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021. Picture: Getty

But her performance has been ridiculed online, with people calling out the Bay Area beauty for forgetting the lyrics, her weak dancing skills, as well as her poor breath control.

saweetie it went from worse to worser pic.twitter.com/MLhPadJeTq — Boochie is the Name. (@stawpfeenin) December 12, 2021

After several clips went viral online, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper became a trending topic amongst fans, with many disappointed at her failing to hit the beat, forgetting the words and even clicking her heels mid performance.

Many commented that not only did she sound like she was winded but she was stiff, saying that her rumoured BBL didn't help with the dance moves.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on her performance below.

I love that Saweetie is a trier. You can see she wants to be better but her/her team need to be realistic. You can’t have her on big big SNL, iHeartRadio etc. having her sound like she’s doing karaoke to her own music. No amount of prettiness will cover a bad performance. — MANNY | #TCMSHOW (@THEECLASSICMAN) December 12, 2021

Saweetie is a Grammy nominated artist. pic.twitter.com/NcdwSc2zdB — She Been Knew (@shebeeenknew) December 13, 2021

Saweetie is a example on how we don’t need all the rap girls trying dance on stage pic.twitter.com/PqcO23d6ew — Black Lives Still Matter (@wiz_thcreator) December 13, 2021

this post wasn’t to come off as an attack, but we expect more now that Saweetie’s Grammy-nominated.



there’s a bunch of newer females that are lyrically sickening and eating performances up already w/ less recognition.



no breath control and mediocre performances after 4+ years? pic.twitter.com/VXVs3De7u5 — Boochie is the Name. (@stawpfeenin) December 12, 2021

Not so hot take: Saweetie can’t perform without being out of breath because of the crap she eats yet people assume she’s healthy. Those same people strain their voices yelling about Lizzo’s size yet she can run and perform circles around Miss 6 Piece Nugget Meal https://t.co/LhNaDOhsAf — vanilla queen (@isthatlanasha) December 12, 2021

