Saweetie roasted over 'out of breath' Jingle Ball performance

14 December 2021, 16:45

Saweetie has come under fire after several clips of her performance from the iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball of her being out of breath and forgetting the lyrics went viral

Saweetie has been getting roasted online for her performance at the NYC iHeartRadio's 2021 Jingle Ball tour that took place this past weekend.

Saweetie and Lil Baby reignite dating rumours after fans spot major clue in new photo

Filing in for Doja Cat, who dropped put after two members of her team were diagnosed with COVID-19, the Icy Girl hitmaker took to the stage to perform all her hits including Tap In and Best Friend.

Saweetie performing at Z100's iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021
Saweetie performing at Z100's iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2021. Picture: Getty

But her performance has been ridiculed online, with people calling out the Bay Area beauty for forgetting the lyrics, her weak dancing skills, as well as her poor breath control.

After several clips went viral online, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper became a trending topic amongst fans, with many disappointed at her failing to hit the beat, forgetting the words and even clicking her heels mid performance.

Many commented that not only did she sound like she was winded but she was stiff, saying that her rumoured BBL didn't help with the dance moves.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on her performance below.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

