Saweetie and Lil Baby reignite dating rumours after fans spot major clue in new photo

Sending social media into a frenzy, Saweetie's now-deleted IG post had fans speculating that her and Lil Baby are hip-hop's latest couple

Did Saweetie just confirm her and Lil Baby are dating?! It would seem to look that way after the Icy princess herself posted a photo of her sitting on a mysterious guys lap.

In the now-deleted post, the x2 GRAMMY nominations rapper's fan scouted social media in an attempt to find out who she's was sitting cuddly with. Showing himself wearing the same outfit as the one in picture, fans uncovered that it was indeed Lil Baby.

Saweetie x Lil Baby? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vn9UuqzBka — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 29, 2021

She had this all planned out 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cWWSTkd9ot — MaryJane Doe💎 (@maryjaned0e) November 29, 2021

Fans have since taken to social media to joke about their rumoured relationship, evening throwing her ex Quavo into the mix.

Quavo and Lil Baby swapping Saweetie and Jayda out rn 😭😭 : pic.twitter.com/emRkd2B159 — keithsmall4 (18-2) (@youkapalot) November 29, 2021

Quavo crashing Saweetie and Lil Baby’s Thanksgiving Day party... pic.twitter.com/O3adN9Y4JJ — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) November 25, 2021

Quavo calling Jayda after seeing Lil Baby and Saweetie: pic.twitter.com/0njin4uadY — A Blessing (@BLM_004) November 29, 2021

Just last week the Best Friend rapper – whose real name is Diamonté Harper – was reportedly seen in New York shopping with Lil Baby.

Allegedly hitting up the Chanel store, he reportedly dropped $100K on her, splashing out big bucks to impress. Fans started to speculate that the two were a thing after photos surfaced online.

Lil Baby has since responded (in now deleted tweets) to the rumours that he's dating Saweetie tweeting: "If you want clout use BABY, B*tches really be weird !!. Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m single!".

Saweetie and Quavo at the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Calling it quits with her Migos rapper Quavo after dating for two years, their explosive breakup was documented online with her accusing him of being unfaithful. There was also a video circulating of the two getting into a elevator fight.

According to the TMZ, the altercation took place in 2020 at a North Hollywood apartment complex where Saweetie was living at the time. In the surveillance footage, the couple appear to be grappling over an orange hardware box.

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character." The pair officially announced their split in March 2021.

