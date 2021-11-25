Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumours sparks hilarious fan reactions

Looks like Saweetie might have a new boo and we're here for it

Icy Girl Saweetie might have a new man in ATL rapper Lil Baby rumours report.

The Tap In rapper – whose real name is Diamonté Harper – was reportedly in New York when she was seen shopping with Lil Baby. Allegedly hitting up the Chanel store, where he is said to have dropped $100K on her, rumours are now circulating that the two might be a thing!

Saweetie recently shut down rumours of her getting back with her ex Quavo, who she broke up with in March as well as rumours of her dating NBA star James Harden.

Saweetie performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021. Picture: Getty

Calling it quits with her Migos rapper Quavo after dating for two years, their explosive breakup was documented online with her accusing him of being unfaithful. There was also a video circulating of the two getting into a elevator fight.

Since then Saweetie, has been working real hard, focusing on herself and grabbing major endorsement deals. From having her own McDonalds meal to being the face of Crocs and video game Call of Duty, Saweetie is showing the girls how to glow up after a break up.

Just this week, she earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for the hit track 'Best Friend' featuring Doja Cat.

2X GRAMMY NOMINATED IKDR ♥️🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/e7x4ZPsXsN — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 23, 2021

Fans have reacted to the rumours of the two possibly dating on Twitter.

One fan wrote: "Lil Baby heard Jayda was in NYC with Stefon Diggs and done took Saweetie on a 100k shopping spree chileeeee".

Another commented: "Jason Lee said he wants Saweetie to deny that her and Lil Baby are dating cause he got video evidence… chileee it’s getting messy".

Damn, Lil Baby dating Saweetie, Quavo’s Ex , and they were labelmates? The Quality is not under Control 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/dnwPNwDr60 — Coquito Crazy 😎 (@TaintedAdonis) November 24, 2021

Damn Lil Baby and Migos never got along and now it’s allegations of Baby dating Saweetie… pic.twitter.com/KoegkXXUHh — SCAM LIKELY 📠 (@SterlingJ_) November 24, 2021

Are all American women that materialistic...like girl? What the hell are u shopping with 100k on a date? And why is Saweetie dating Lil Baby, isnt he beefing with the Migos😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Nrzf9lkE2S — Owprah Force (@Owprahsvictory) November 24, 2021

