Saweetie and Lil Baby dating rumours sparks hilarious fan reactions

25 November 2021, 13:49

Looks like Saweetie might have a new boo and we're here for it

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Icy Girl Saweetie might have a new man in ATL rapper Lil Baby rumours report.

The Tap In rapper – whose real name is Diamonté Harper – was reportedly in New York when she was seen shopping with Lil Baby. Allegedly hitting up the Chanel store, where he is said to have dropped $100K on her, rumours are now circulating that the two might be a thing!

Saweetie recently shut down rumours of her getting back with her ex Quavo, who she broke up with in March as well as rumours of her dating NBA star James Harden.

Saweetie and Damson Idris spark dating rumours after rapper spotted at his house

Saweetie performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021
Saweetie performing at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021. Picture: Getty

Calling it quits with her Migos rapper Quavo after dating for two years, their explosive breakup was documented online with her accusing him of being unfaithful. There was also a video circulating of the two getting into a elevator fight.

Since then Saweetie, has been working real hard, focusing on herself and grabbing major endorsement deals. From having her own McDonalds meal to being the face of Crocs and video game Call of Duty, Saweetie is showing the girls how to glow up after a break up.

Just this week, she earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for the hit track 'Best Friend' featuring Doja Cat.

Fans have reacted to the rumours of the two possibly dating on Twitter.

One fan wrote: "Lil Baby heard Jayda was in NYC with Stefon Diggs and done took Saweetie on a 100k shopping spree chileeeee".

Another commented: "Jason Lee said he wants Saweetie to deny that her and Lil Baby are dating cause he got video evidence… chileee it’s getting messy".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Stevie J apologises to Faith Evans following their heated spat in new video

Stevie J apologises to Faith Evans following their heated spat in new video
Young Dolph’s family issues statement following rapper’s death in fatal shooting

Young Dolph’s family issues statement following rapper’s death in fatal shooting
Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs
What could be the sentences in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery? What are the charges?

Ahmaud Arbery murder: What could be the sentences be? What are the charges?

Trending

Travis Scott spotted with Mark Wahlberg in first public outing since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott spotted with Mark Wahlberg in first public outing since Astroworld tragedy
Kanye West says god will bring him & Kim Kardashian back together amid Pete romance

Kanye West says God will bring him & Kim Kardashian back together amid Pete romance

Kanye West

Everything you need to know about Euphoria season 2

Euphoria Season 2: Drake's Hit HBO Show's Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Plot Details
Machine Gun Kelly's awkward reaction to question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly awkwardly reacts to question about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray

Normani dating history: from Romeo Miller to Arin Ray