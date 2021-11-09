Saweetie and Damson Idris spark dating rumours after rapper spotted at his house

The pair have sparked dating rumours after Damson shared a cosy video at Saweetie at his house.

Saweetie and Damson Idris have sparked dating rumours after the rapstress was spotted at the actors house in a video.

The 'Back To The Streets' rapstress split with Migos rapper Quavo, back in March this year after the pair dated for two years.

Now, fans are wondering if Saweetie has found a new flame in Snowfall star Damson Idris. The rumours were sparked after Damson shared a video of Saweetie playing piano, allegedly at his house.

On Monday (Nov 8) the 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories to share a cosy video of the 'Icy Grl' rapstress giving him piano lessons.

“My teacher,” Damson wrote alongside the videocaptioned the video. At the end of his Instagram Story, Damson can be heard saying: “I wish I could play.”

Saweetie then reposted the same clip on her own Instagram, which further fuelled fans to believe the pair might be an item.

Fans immediately took to Twitter after seeing the footage to speculate on the potential couple.

One fan wrote: "Saweetie tweeting about wanting babies and now she with Damson Idris barefoot playing piano. Get what’s yours sis" while another added: "Saweetie and Damson Idris are a thing?, I'm awake".

See other fan reactions below.

Damson Idris posted Saweetie giving him, “piano lessons”. I’m sick. pic.twitter.com/7q3D1LwjSk — bs (@stewperb) November 9, 2021

Saweetie and Damson Idris are together forreal? Ok go awwwfff Queen pic.twitter.com/sEj2k2dtYk — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) November 9, 2021

not saweetie over at damson idris house ‘teaching’ him how to ‘play the piano’....she got 5 minutes to leave before I start crying and throwing up....matter fact she should’ve never entered the home! I’m sliding down the wall as we speak. — PINK (@astrog1rll) November 9, 2021

Saweetie and Damson have not yet addressed the dating rumours. However, fans have already started referring to them as a couple.

Damson Idris is a 3--year-old British actor and producer. The London-born star is well-known for his role as Franklin Saint in the FX crime drama series Snowfall.

Damson also made appearances in Black Mirror, The Twilight Zone and the 2021 Netflix movie Outside the Wire, where he starred alongside Anthony Mackie.

The star has over a whopping 976k followers on his Instagram, where he often shares photos from his magazine covers and selfies.