Saweetie responds to Roddy Ricch dating rumours after pair spotted together

The "Icy Grl" rapstress has addressed speculation that she is dating rapper Roddy Ricch.

Saweetie has spoken out on rumours, claiming she's dating rapper Roddy Ricch. Fans speculated whether they are an item after the pair were spotted out together.

On Saturday (Oct 23) The “Icy Girl” rapper took to Twitter to respond to the dating rumours surrounding her and Roddy.

Roddy Ricch and Saweetie court side at the Laker Game 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vWREQ3Z8L3 — Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) October 23, 2021

The pair sparked dating rumours on Friday night, the two artists' were spotted sitting next to each other at the Lakers’ home game against the Phoenix Suns.

The 28-year-old rapstress seemingly shut down the rumours in a tweet. The star wrote: “So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it."

However, that did not stop fans from questioning a potential romance between the pair.

"One fan wrote: "If Saweetie dating Roddy Ricch then she upgraded" Another added: "I’m here for roddy ricch and saweetie!!".

A third fan on Twitter wrote: "ot saweetie with my man roddy ricch bih I’ll flip these tables over".

Roddy Ricch & Saweetie??👀 — Dirty Diana. (@Beauteeisme_) October 24, 2021

saweetie and roddy ricch??😵‍💫 — ęgotisticał (@TheeEmpire_) October 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Saweetie confirmed she and Migos rapper Quavo had split after two years of dating.

The "Back To The Streets" rapstress said she had “checked out” of the relationship a long time ago, and hinted that the breakup was due to Quavo’s infidelity.

On March 19, Saweetie announced she was 'single' on Twitter, shocking their fans.

She wrote: "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

"Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — icy bae ❄️ (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

In another tweet, Saweetie added: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation ".

Back in August, reports claimed Saweetie and Quavo were quietly spending time together. However, she denied the claims, writing: “Pinocchio ass article.” on Twitter.