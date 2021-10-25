Saweetie responds to Roddy Ricch dating rumours after pair spotted together

25 October 2021, 15:08 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 15:13

The "Icy Grl" rapstress has addressed speculation that she is dating rapper Roddy Ricch.

Saweetie has spoken out on rumours, claiming she's dating rapper Roddy Ricch. Fans speculated whether they are an item after the pair were spotted out together.

Saweetie fans react to Quavo relationship reconciliation rumours

On Saturday (Oct 23) The “Icy Girl” rapper took to Twitter to respond to the dating rumours surrounding her and Roddy.

The pair sparked dating rumours on Friday night, the two artists' were spotted sitting next to each other at the Lakers’ home game against the Phoenix Suns.

The 28-year-old rapstress seemingly shut down the rumours in a tweet. The star wrote: “So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it."

Saweetie takes to Twitter to address Roddy Ricch dating rumours.
Saweetie takes to Twitter to address Roddy Ricch dating rumours. Picture: Twitter/@saweetie

However, that did not stop fans from questioning a potential romance between the pair.

"One fan wrote: "If Saweetie dating Roddy Ricch then she upgraded" Another added: "I’m here for roddy ricch and saweetie!!".

A third fan on Twitter wrote: "ot saweetie with my man roddy ricch bih I’ll flip these tables over".

Earlier this year, Saweetie confirmed she and Migos rapper Quavo had split after two years of dating.

The "Back To The Streets" rapstress said she had “checked out” of the relationship a long time ago, and hinted that the breakup was due to Quavo’s infidelity.

On March 19, Saweetie announced she was 'single' on Twitter, shocking their fans.

She wrote: "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

"Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

In another tweet, Saweetie added: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation ".

Back in August, reports claimed Saweetie and Quavo were quietly spending time together. However, she denied the claims, writing: “Pinocchio ass article.” on Twitter.

