Cardi B, Saweetie, City Girls & more to feature on Halle Berry movie soundtrack

4 November 2021, 16:10 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 16:18

Cardi B, Saweetie, the City Girls and more set to appear on the all-female hip-hop soundtrack for Halle Berry’s upcoming sports drama movie Bruised

Last night, Halle Berry took to her Instagram to reveal the all-star female line-up set to appear on the soundtrack to her latest Netflix boxing drama called Bruised, which she directs and also plays the lead role of an MMA fighter.

Releasing November 19 on Warner Records, the soundtrack will not only feature Cardi B, Saweetie and the City Girls but also the likes of H.E.R., Young M.A and Flo Milli.

Cardi B claims drug abuse has made rappers' music "depressing"

Sharing the news to her 7 million fans on Instagram, she wrote:

“SURPRISE! Can’t wait for the world to finally experience my dream come true – the first all female Hip Hop project. The music of Bruised, featuring @iamcardib @saweetie @hermusicofficial @citygirls @youngma @flomillishit @latto777 and more! these ladies killed it! Project drops Nov. 19.”

The first single off the soundtrack to be released comes courtesy of the City Girls with a track name “Scared”, which is set to be released tomorrow.

The song also appears in a key sequence in the film alongside H.E.R.’s single “Automatic Woman.”

Speaking to Variety about the soundtrack and her directing the film, Halle told them:

“I can’t wait to show it, have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

Halle Berry at the 74th Annual Academy Awards
Halle Berry at the 74th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Getty

Back in 2001, Halle Berry became the first and only Black woman to win to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her role in 2001’s Monster’s Ball. “That moment 20 years ago allowed me to have this moment,” Berry says.

“I realized that I can do what I want to do and found something I was passionate about. I love seeing these women of color who are now writing, directing, producing – telling their own stories".

“It’s important because for so long, Black women have had their stories told through the eyes of white men. Now, we get to realize our own stories, and that is exciting.”

This isn't the first time Saweetie and Halle Berry have worked together.

Last week, Saweetie shocked everyone on Instagram by posting her incredible Halloween outfit, which saw her dressed up as Catwoman, paying homage to Berry's real life adaption of the DC superhero from 2004.

Bruised is set to be released November 24 on Netflix.

