Saweetie fans react to Quavo relationship reconciliation rumours

Fans of the 'Tap In' rapstress have responded to reports claiming she may be getting back with her ex Quavo.

Saweetie fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts after reports emerged, claiming the rapstress may be getting back with her ex-boyfriend, Quavo.

The news of the pair recently reconnecting and have been quietly spending time together, came as a shock to fans following their explosive break-up.

Saweetie and Quavo first began dating in 2018. The pair split back in March. Picture: Getty

Five months after their split, reports have emerged claiming the pair may be working forwards reconciling their relationship.

According to a HollyWood Life source, “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL".

The sourced added: “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

However, the source claims the pair are not back together quite yet. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” added the insider.

Saweetie announced she is 'single' and had endured too much 'betrayal' on Twitter (Mar 19). Picture: Getty

While Saweetie and Quavo have not yet gotten back together, the source claims it may not be far off.

“They were back together and absolutely in love before they decided to go their separate ways,” said the source. “Their connection certainly hasn’t gone away and the chemistry they’ve always had is undeniable.”

The 'Tap In' rapstress fans did not take lightly to the news, expressing their views on social media.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "U telling me I just ate a croissant and now saweetie back with quavo" while another added "Saweetie argued with that man sister, just to go back".

Other fans made light of Saweetie potentially getting back with Quavo while trolling Jack Harlow for allegedly attempting to hit on the rapstress.

See below.

quavo saw Jack Harlow gettin a lil too close to Saweetie and said pic.twitter.com/XvbeMEXZnn — BEANSNEXTDOOR ⁶𓅓 (@toto_beans) August 24, 2021

Jack Harlow after seeing Quavo and Saweetie are back together pic.twitter.com/AxaSLOyJJx — Peter Jonathan (@peterjmbonigaba) August 24, 2021

Jack Harlow when he found out Saweetie and Quavo might be back together pic.twitter.com/5PMmAPKa2i — kv💫 (@KVean_) August 24, 2021

Saweetie and Quavo began dating in 2018 after the Migos rapper slid into her DMs. In March, the 'Back To The Streets' star announced that she was single and hinted that Quavo had cheated on her.

Quavo repossessed the Bentley he had gifted her for Christmas. After their split, a 2020 video of the pair having a heated physical altercation inside an elevator leaked online.