Did Quavo get Saweetie's Bentley gift repossessed?

Saweetie fans have reacted after reports claim Quavo repossessed the Bentley he gifted his former flame.

Saweetie and Quavo went viral after the pair aired out their break-up on Twitter on Friday (Mar 19).

On Saturday (Mar 20) Saweetie's fans reacted to reports that the Migos rapper had attempted to take back the Bentley he had gifted ex-girlfriend Saweetie for Christmas.

Saweetie and Quavo began dating in 2018. The pair split March 2021. Picture: Getty

According to a MTO News insider, the source revealed that the Migos rapper had the $350,000 Bentley convertible that he had leased for Saweetie, repossessed.

The source noted that the reason behind taking the car back was due to Saweetie airing out their break-up on Twitter.

The publications insider said 'He's not being petty or anything, but she's on Twitter talking s***. So he took back the car.'

However, later on Sunday a source told TMZ that the car was not repossessed.

On Friday (Mar 19) the "Back To The Streets" rapstress took to her Twitter account to update her fans on her relationship status.

'I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.'

She continued 'Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women,' she added.

Saweetie opened up about her break-up with Quavo on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

During an interview with Justin LaBoy and her ex Justin Combs on the Respectfully Justin podcast, Saweetie was asked about the most disrespectful thing a man had done to her.

The "Tap In" rapper responded: 'He break your heart... it's the last straw...' but did not specify who the man was.

'I think it's lying. It's the principle, I don't like liars.' she added.

The pair initially sparked split rumours when Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram. They both confirmed their split on Twitter.

See fan reactions to the Bentley news below.

saweetie: “take care”



Quavo: “bet, imma need that Bentley back” pic.twitter.com/2HbZk8hqS4 — Mike “I am the prize” Jenkins (@skinny_que) March 20, 2021

Quavo sent the repo man to get that Bentley from Saweetie 😂 pic.twitter.com/mr8DNJn92t — Your Destination Is (@SoufWeSt_) March 20, 2021

Quavo taking back the Bentley from Saweetie pic.twitter.com/Djym99KSrR — Edward 🇸🇱 (@kobesesay24) March 20, 2021

Quavo: *collects the Bentley he bought for Saweetie*



The last chain he bought for her: pic.twitter.com/mHORiNo9Rf — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@MalikGCFR) March 20, 2021