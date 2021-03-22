Who is Quavo's sister Kashara Marshall? What did she say about Saweetie?

Quavo's sister got into an online spat with Saweetie's aunty following the stars break-up announcement.

Quavo's sister, Kashara Marshall caught heat after sticking up for her brother following his Twitter spat with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

Marshall, who is also known as Migo Shara, put Saweetie on blast after she revealed Quavo cheated on her.

The "Tap In" rapstress fans came at Quavo hard after discovering he was unfaithful to the star, and his sister was not having it.

But who is Kashara Marshall? And what did she say about Saweetie?