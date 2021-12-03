Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia fight during Verzuz battle live stream

3 December 2021, 10:30

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia fight during Verzuz battle live stream
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia fight during Verzuz battle live stream. Picture: Getty/Instagram

During the battle on IG live, a fist fight broke out between the two hip-hop groups that nearly ended the whole stream

VERZUZ had their first physical fight last night live on Instagram live after a fight broke out between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia during their hit-for-hit battle.

The show, which took plat at the Hollywood Palladium in California saw things get heated during the fourth round when Bizzy Bone took to the mic insulting DJ Paul and Gangsta Boo for slow dancing during his group's performance.

"Before we even get started, you ugly muthaf*ckers not gon' be mocking me when I'm on this muthaf*cking stage" Bizzy shouted. "Like straight the f*ck up." Juicy J responded, "N*gga, suck my d*ck" which prompted Bizzy to throw his mic at the group.

Gangsta Boo then responded to Bizzy Bone saying: "you a hater! You must not have taken your pills! What the fuck wrong with you b*tch ass n*gga!?”. This then resulted in both groups rushing towards each other, throwing more insults and fists before security run onstage to break up the fight.

After being escorted back stage, the show was then halted for 15 minutes with a message that read: "Due to technical difficulties this event will return momentarily". Eventually, both groups returned to the stage and after a few more rounds, Bizzy apologized for the fight, hugging it out with Juicy J.

“I wanna apologise to everybody the f*ck out there — on both sides. I’m not trying to f*ck this sh*t up. Pardon me. Let’s keep the muthaf*ckin’ party going" he said. Once the fight was over, the show continued with many celebrity guests coming out onstage to perform alongside the groups.

Lil' Jon, Lil' Wayne, Tasha, Fat Joe and Terrence Howard all made appearances – with Terrence taking to the stage to perform their Oscar winning song 'Hard Out here For A Pimp' from the movie Hustle & Flow.

Terrance Howard performing at the VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia
Terrance Howard performing at the VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia. Picture: Getty

