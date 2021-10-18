Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One fans react to their hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle

Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One fans react to their hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle. Picture: Getty

Fans were excited to see the rap legends go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Here's what went down at the event...

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One went head to head in a hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle, which has been a trending topic amongst hip-hop and rap fans.

On Sunday night (Oct 17) the rap legends battled it out, playing their major hits and rare gems from throughout their careers.

Warning: Video clips contain swearing and content viewers may find offensive

Big Daddy Kane gonna teach you real hip hop #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/TkKQaXYZEN — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) October 18, 2021

The night saw the two celebrated MC's go up against each other at Brooklyn's famous Barclays Center arena.

Throughout the night DJ Scratch played for Kane and Kid Capri spinned the turntables for KRS. Both DJ's hyped the crowd up and got the atmosphere on high energy, prepared for the battle.

Big Daddy Kane giving Roxanne Shanté her flowers #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/1kEfdSsmEI — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) October 18, 2021

The main event kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. At the beginning of the battle, KRS-One came in strong, with Kane slightly struggling.

When host Fat Joe called Big Daddy Kane’s name, there was delay with his entrance and it ws allegedly due to “technical difficulties.”

However, KRS-One trolled Kane, saying: “There ain’t no f**king technical difficulties — he’s hiding in the dressing room.”

Moments after, Kane finally came to the stage wearing a white and red suit and all-red shoes. He began performing his 1988's Long Live The Kane songt, “Just Rhymin” featuring the late Biz Markie.

KRS-ONE brought some real OG break dancers with keys. I don’t count young blood from Big Daddy Kane 😂 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/AOg8k2SZuS — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) October 18, 2021

KRS-One fired back with his 1988 Boogie Down Productions track “I’m Still No. 1”, which got the crowd super excited.

The pair went at it, going through their classic hits such as Kane’s “Smooth Operator,” the Blastmaster’s “MCs Act Like They Don’t Know” and BDK’s “Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy”.

Fellow celebrities such as; Diddy, Russell Simmons, Funk Flex, Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Lord Finesse, Common, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, J.J. Fad, Teddy Riley, The Alchemist, D-Nice, Killer Mike, Run-DMC’s Rev Run, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Royce Da 5’9, Lil Kim, Doug E. Fresh and Cypress Hill were amongst many fans on the Verzuz Instagram page comments.

After the iconic battle, fans also took to Twitter to celebrate the special night. Fans can catch the action on the Triller app, FITE TV or the Verzuz TV Instagram account.

You realize KRS-ONE and Big Daddy Kane spanned FIVE different decades right now of hip hop - how far the music has come! #Verzuz — Nick Diunte (@ExamineBaseball) October 18, 2021

Pulling up to the KRS-One/Big Daddy Kane #VERZUZ like pic.twitter.com/CiDuLKlhm2 — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) October 17, 2021

Shout out to Both Big Daddy Kane & KRS One for that Verzuz Battle. This what the Culture needed. Salute 🙏🏿 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/XSQe55Tceb — Real Nigga Quezzy💯✊🏿 (@QuezzyQuez707) October 18, 2021

#VERZUZ



Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One showing more stamina than younger rappers. pic.twitter.com/sXhRbnsdbq — Live, Love,Listen🎧 💍 (@musicma98913160) October 18, 2021

By reminding the world of Roxanne Shante's HUGE contribution, Big Daddy Kane just made one of most important interventions in hip-hop history. This was beautiful, powerful, and NECESSARY. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 18, 2021

I really hope a lot of young folks are watching this Big Daddy Kane & KRS-ONE #VERZUZ battle, and understand that once upon a time, Hip-Hop required skills. pic.twitter.com/eZGb2wffCJ — Marc 2Xor3X Tee Shirt (@thegoodfello) October 18, 2021