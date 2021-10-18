Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One fans react to their hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle

18 October 2021, 11:59

Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One fans react to their hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle
Big Daddy Kane & KRS-One fans react to their hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle. Picture: Getty

Fans were excited to see the rap legends go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle. Here's what went down at the event...

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One went head to head in a hit-for-hit 'Verzuz' battle, which has been a trending topic amongst hip-hop and rap fans.

On Sunday night (Oct 17) the rap legends battled it out, playing their major hits and rare gems from throughout their careers.

Warning: Video clips contain swearing and content viewers may find offensive

The night saw the two celebrated MC's go up against each other at Brooklyn's famous Barclays Center arena.

Throughout the night DJ Scratch played for Kane and Kid Capri spinned the turntables for KRS. Both DJ's hyped the crowd up and got the atmosphere on high energy, prepared for the battle.

The main event kicked off at 8 p.m. ET. At the beginning of the battle, KRS-One came in strong, with Kane slightly struggling.

When host Fat Joe called Big Daddy Kane’s name, there was delay with his entrance and it ws allegedly due to “technical difficulties.”

However, KRS-One trolled Kane, saying: “There ain’t no f**king technical difficulties — he’s hiding in the dressing room.”

Moments after, Kane finally came to the stage wearing a white and red suit and all-red shoes. He began performing his 1988's Long Live The Kane songt, “Just Rhymin” featuring the late Biz Markie.

KRS-One fired back with his 1988 Boogie Down Productions track “I’m Still No. 1”, which got the crowd super excited.

The pair went at it, going through their classic hits such as Kane’s “Smooth Operator,” the Blastmaster’s “MCs Act Like They Don’t Know” and BDK’s “Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy”.

Fellow celebrities such as; Diddy, Russell Simmons, Funk Flex, Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Lord Finesse, Common, Pusha T, DJ Khaled, J.J. Fad, Teddy Riley, The Alchemist, D-Nice, Killer Mike, Run-DMC’s Rev Run, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Royce Da 5’9, Lil Kim, Doug E. Fresh and Cypress Hill were amongst many fans on the Verzuz Instagram page comments.

After the iconic battle, fans also took to Twitter to celebrate the special night. Fans can catch the action on the Triller app, FITE TV or the Verzuz TV Instagram account.

