Who is Biz Markie? Did he pass away?

1 July 2021, 10:30

Who is Biz Markie?
Who is Biz Markie? Picture: Getty

Tributes have spread for music mogul Biz Markie, who was rumoured to have passed away.

Social media has been full of tributes for the music mogul Biz Markie.

'Paragraphs I Manifest': Release date, trailer, how to watch and more

But who is the legend and did he pass away?

  1. Who is Biz Markie?

    The 57 year old is a is an American rapper, singer, DJ, producer, actor, comedian, and writer; best known for his song 'just a friend'.

    The New York rapper is also well know for his appearances in the film Men in Black II, on Nick Cannon's show 'Wild 'n Out' and in hit show 'Black-ish'.

    Biz Markie is best known for his song 'Just A Friend'
    Biz Markie is best known for his song 'Just A Friend'. Picture: Getty

  2. Did Biz Markie pass away?

    Tributes trended on Twitter last night (July 1), along with the hashtag '#RipBizMarkie', with fans and stars paying respect to the rapper whilst sending love to his family.

    However, Biz's manager and family shut down the rumours of his death saying: "The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible.".

    the statement continued: "Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike.".

    Ultimately, it was confirmed that the rapper is alive and in a hospice but has ‘significant brain damage’. 

  3. Why did rumours start that Biz Markie passed away?

    Rumours began surrounding Markie's death as the star has been seriously unwell.

    In April 2020 the rapper was hospitalised due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, however since July 2020 there has been no public comment on his condition from his family.

    In December 2020, it was then reported that Markie was staying in a rehabilitation facility as a result of a stroke he had suffered after going into a diabetic coma.

The family has asked for fans "continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.".

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Iggy says she was witness to Britney's alleged abuse

Iggy Azalea says she 'personally witnessed' Britney Spears' dads abuse as he made her sign NDA

Iggy Azalea

Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned?

Why did Bill Cosby get released? What has he said about his conviction being overturned?
Willow Smith shares how she was impacted by her mother receiving death threats

Willow Smith reveals she "internalised" her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith's trauma over racist abuse
Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times & more

Bobby Brown VS Keith Sweat 'Verzuz' battle: Air date, times, where to watch & more

Trending

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever' has begun production

Black Panther 2 'Wakanda Forever': Release date, cast, trailer, plot and more
Who will Love Island's Chloe Burrows pick to couple up with?

Who will Love Island's Chloe Burrows pick to couple up with?

Saweetie fans troll ex Quavo following Jack Harlow 'flirty' exchange at BET Awards 2021

Saweetie fans troll ex Quavo following Jack Harlow 'flirty' exchange at BET Awards 2021
Shannon Singh is a contestant in the 2021 Summer Love Island

Love Island's Shannon Singh: Twitch, OnlyFans, glamour modelling, parents & more
Stormzy joins fans to celebrate England's win

Stormzy keeps his promise as he joins England fan's party following Germany win

Stormzy