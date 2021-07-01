Who is Biz Markie? Did he pass away?

Who is Biz Markie? Picture: Getty

Tributes have spread for music mogul Biz Markie, who was rumoured to have passed away.

Social media has been full of tributes for the music mogul Biz Markie.

But who is the legend and did he pass away?

Who is Biz Markie? The 57 year old is a is an American rapper, singer, DJ, producer, actor, comedian, and writer; best known for his song 'just a friend'. The New York rapper is also well know for his appearances in the film Men in Black II, on Nick Cannon's show 'Wild 'n Out' and in hit show 'Black-ish'. Biz Markie is best known for his song 'Just A Friend'. Picture: Getty Did Biz Markie pass away? Tributes trended on Twitter last night (July 1), along with the hashtag '#RipBizMarkie', with fans and stars paying respect to the rapper whilst sending love to his family. However, Biz's manager and family shut down the rumours of his death saying: "The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible.". I am ON THE PHONE right now with @BizMarkie's wife at 1:14 am EST. He HAS NOT PASSED AWAY. So PLEASE STOP IT! She says this is hurtful to all of his family. Folks, I'm a JOURNALIST. I'm not gonna pass on BS. I'll let you know what I KNOW FOR CERTAIN. #BlackOwnedMediaMatters — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) July 1, 2021 the statement continued: "Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike.". Ultimately, it was confirmed that the rapper is alive and in a hospice but has ‘significant brain damage’. Why did rumours start that Biz Markie passed away? Rumours began surrounding Markie's death as the star has been seriously unwell. In April 2020 the rapper was hospitalised due to complications from Type 2 diabetes, however since July 2020 there has been no public comment on his condition from his family. In December 2020, it was then reported that Markie was staying in a rehabilitation facility as a result of a stroke he had suffered after going into a diabetic coma.

The family has asked for fans "continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.".