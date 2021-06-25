'Paragraphs I Manifest': Release date, trailer, how to watch and more

New Netflix documentary 'Paragraphs I Manifest' featuring Eminem and Jay-Z has been confirmed. Picture: Getty

Rumours of a big project started when HipHop legend Big Daddy Kane posted a picture on Instagram with rap legend Jay-Z.

Fans initially thought it was a collaboration album, however Kane later confirmed a Netflix documentary was in the works.

Legendary rappers Jay-Z and Eminem have been confirmed for upcoming Netflix project 'Paragraphs I Manifest'.

Here's everything you need know about the upcoming documentary.