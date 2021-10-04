Lizzo faces backlash after her fangirl interaction with Chris Brown goes viral

Lizzo met Chris Brown for the first time over the weekend and their interaction has sparked a debate amongst fans.

The ‘Juice’ singer was starstruck as she met Chris for the first time backstage at the Millennium Tour, which features a huge array of noughties R&B stars such as Omarion, Bow Wow, B2K and Soulja Boy.

Footage of the two stars meeting went viral online as Lizzo was heard approaching the ‘No Guidance’ singer, saying: “Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favourite person in the whole f***ing world?”

It wasn’t long before fans on Twitter circulated the clip and were left divided over Lizzo’s reaction to meeting Chris.

Lizzo has been criticised for calling Chris Brown her 'favourite person in the world'. Picture: Twitter

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video:



“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”pic.twitter.com/QcSYrCiOm0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 2, 2021

Some fans weren’t happy as some criticised the interaction, bringing up the ‘With You’ singer’s past.

One fan tweeted: “LIZZO NO BABY.”

“Oh no baby what is you doing????”, asked another.

“Lizzo, honey, no,” added a third.

People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her. — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) October 3, 2021

Lizzo called Chris Brown her 'favourite person in the world'. Picture: Alamy

Chris has faced numerous assault allegations over the years and was charged for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

In 2015, his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against him after she accused him of controlling behaviour.

Other fans went on to defend Lizzo, saying that other stars have collaborated with Chris in recent years without receiving backlash.

“People being outraged at Lizzo’s love for Chris Brown while so many other artists be out here supporting/collaborating with him with no backlash, makes zero sense. Don’t make me go down the list of people…Just say you don’t like her,” tweeted one fan.

