Lizzo divides fans over controversial "pop king and queens" music list

The singer posted a tweet where she crowed Michael Jackson the "King of Pop" with his sister Janet, labelled the "Queen of Pop".

The 33 year old continued, tweeting: "Prince of pop- Bieber Princess of Pop- Britney Spears"

Before concluding: "The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce".

Lizzo named Justin Bieber the "Prince of Pop". Picture: Getty

Lizzo caught backlash for her pop rankings. Picture: Twitter

However, Lizzo's judgments resulted in mixed reactions from fans, with one even saying they've removed three of her songs from their playlist.

The angry tweeter continued: "I didn't see you as one of those divisive figure in the music world... good luck to you with that... '

Continuing: "LOL We do not tolerate Queen of POP - M A D O N N A Slander".

@lizzo just remove your 3 songs I liked from my Spotify Playlist... I didn't see you as one of those divisive figure in the music world... good luck to you with that... LOL

We do not tolerate 🏳️‍🌈👑Queen of POP - M A D O N N A Slander



— MadonnaFan (@NewMadonna1) August 30, 2021

Another angry fan said: "Bruno Mars is the true Prince of Pop".

Whilst one Tweeter declared that the Queen of Pop was in fact Lady Gaga.

One Bruno fan tweeted a video of the 35 year old singer showing off stellar vocals, simply saying: "Bruno Mars Exists lmao".

Bruno Mars is the true Prince of Pop

Queen of pop Lady Gaga

Bruno Mars Exists lmao

Lizzo followed up the controversy by jokingly tweeting another ranking, saying "Top 5 dead or alive: stuffed bread edition".

Followed by a list that featured hot pockets and empanadas.

