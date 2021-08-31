Lizzo divides fans over controversial "pop king and queens" music list
31 August 2021, 13:07
Lizzo has sparked debate by labelling Justin Bieber the “prince of pop".
Lizzo has sparked a controversial debate on Twitter after declaring her pop-royalty rankings.
The 'Rumours' singer crowned a King and Queen of pop, as well as a Prince and Princess.
Lizzo took to Twitter to make some bold statements, as she shared her rankings for some pop icons.
The singer posted a tweet where she crowed Michael Jackson the "King of Pop" with his sister Janet, labelled the "Queen of Pop".
The 33 year old continued, tweeting: "Prince of pop- Bieber Princess of Pop- Britney Spears"
Before concluding: "The Pop princess- Rihanna Queen of music- Beyonce".
However, Lizzo's judgments resulted in mixed reactions from fans, with one even saying they've removed three of her songs from their playlist.
The angry tweeter continued: "I didn't see you as one of those divisive figure in the music world... good luck to you with that... '
Continuing: "LOL We do not tolerate Queen of POP - M A D O N N A Slander".
Another angry fan said: "Bruno Mars is the true Prince of Pop".
Whilst one Tweeter declared that the Queen of Pop was in fact Lady Gaga.
One Bruno fan tweeted a video of the 35 year old singer showing off stellar vocals, simply saying: "Bruno Mars Exists lmao".
Lizzo followed up the controversy by jokingly tweeting another ranking, saying "Top 5 dead or alive: stuffed bread edition".
Followed by a list that featured hot pockets and empanadas.
