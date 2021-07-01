Iggy Azalea says she 'personally witnessed' Britney Spears' dads abuse as he made her sign NDA

Iggy says she was witness to Britney's alleged abuse. Picture: Getty

Iggy Azalea has publicly pledged solidarity to Britney Spears, saying she "personally witnessed" Jamie Spears alleged abuse.

Iggy Azalea has taken to Twitter to stand with Britney Spears.

She claims she was witness to Britney Spear's fathers alleged controlling behaviour.

The “Fancy” singer has alleged that Jamie Spears, Britney's father and co-conservator, had her sign an NDA before the two stars performed their song “Pretty Things” together at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

The Australian rapper then went on to detail the fact that she "personally witnessed" the behaviour that Britney alleged in her statement against her father, last week.

Iggy has publicly supported Britney Spears. Picture: Getty

Iggy took to Twitter to speak on her experience working with Britney's father, saying: “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behaviour Britney detailed in regards to her father last week".

"I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.” Iggy stated.

She continued: “Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal”.

Iggy says that Britney is "not exaggerating or lying.". Picture: Getty

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?” Azalea wrote.

Speaking on the NDA she was made to sign, the rapper said: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage.”.

The 31 year old mother of one said: “The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show,”.

She concluded: “Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all.”

During a court hearing on June 23, Spears spoke publicly about her conservatorship, which was instilled in 2008, and said to be orchestrated by her father.

In her statement, Spears expressed her desire to “sue” her family.

During her testimony she discussed the limitations that have been placed on her, detailing the fact she is unable to marry and have children with her boyfriend, due to her forcibly being on contraception.

Britney Spears also alleged that she was put on lithium after wanting to back out of a show in Las Vegas, with the justification being that she was not taking her current medication or cooperating at rehearsals.

She spoke on the negative impacts the drug had on her saying: "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad.”.

At present, a judge has denied Britney's request to remove her father from her conservatorship.