Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti’s son Onyx spotted for first time

Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti's baby son Onyx seen for first time. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has been spotted out in public with her and Playboy Cardi's baby boy, Onyx.

Iggy Azalea and Playboy Carti welcomed their little baby boy earlier this year. The "Fancy" hitmakers fans have been waiting to see their son Onyx and now they've finally gotten that chance.

On Sunday (Sept 20) Iggy, 30, was spotted flying out of LAX with Onyx and his nanny. The rapstress little bundle of joy looked happy while chilling in a Fendi stroller.

This is the first time the public have seen Azalea and Cardi's 3 month old son, who she revealed she named Onyx after the healing crystal stone.

Iggy was pictured stepping out of a black SUV as she arrived at the airport with her baby boy.

The Australian rapper was sporting cream-coloured joggers with a floral design. In her arms, the star carried a matching jumper with text on the back.

Iggy also wore a pink mask over her face, to obey orders from California Governor Gavin Newsom requiring masks to be worn in all public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Baby Onyx is spotted for the first time in his Fendi stroller. Picture: Backgrid

Onyx, however, did not have to wear a mask ad they're not required for children under two.

Iggy and Cardi's son looked adorable in his luxury designer stroller and his little white bucket hat. and white patterned outfit, along with tiny white socks.

Iggy Azalea returned to Instagram back in July after taking a social media break, to reveal the name of her son.

The star shared an adorable audio of her speaking to her son. Iggy, real name Amethyst Kelly, titled the audio clip 'Amethyst & Onyx", revealing she named her son after the onyx stone - based on her own gem-themed first name.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have been dating on and off since 2018. Picture: Instagram

Despite giving Onyx Cardi's his last name, Iggy has yet to clarify whether the two are still dating.

See fan reactions to fans seeing Onyx for the first time below.

Look at @IGGYAZALEA baby he is so cute out with mommy at the airport yesterday omg🥰😍😘🤩💝 pic.twitter.com/ln2AQDpzO3 — queennickiperiod (@MeganNeely11) September 21, 2020

@IGGYAZALEA don’t be shy queen, lemme see a better pic of baby onyx pls 🥺 — 100118 (@cvntlicia) September 21, 2020

WAIT....PAUSE 👀😱😱😱😲😱



IGGY AZALEA WAS PREGNANT AND HAS A WHILE BABY, WELL HAS HAD THE WHOLE BABY SINCE EARLIER THIS YEAR!;!!??!?!! — Eduardo (@eddi29x) September 21, 2020