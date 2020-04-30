Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti rumoured to have welcomed their first child

30 April 2020, 10:04

Iggy Azalea is rumoured to have given birth to her first child with Playboi Carti. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old rapstress has allegedly given birth to her first baby!

Rumours have begun swirling claiming Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have welcomed their first child together.

The 29-year-old 'Fancy' rapstress reportedly gave birth to her baby with rapper boyfriend Carti, 23, over the weekend, despite never officially announcing her alleged pregnancy.

Rumours have begun swirling that Iggy, 29, has given birth to her first child. Picture: Getty

Whispers of the rumoured pregnancy kicked off back in December, with Hollywood Unlocked alleging: "Sources who are close friends to the couple shared the news, but, there are no details on whether they are expecting a boy or girl! It’s also not clear when they plan on revealing the special news to their fans."

And after hearing the recent news of the baby's birth, surprised fans took to Twitter to voice their shock. "Hold awwn miss iggy azalea just gave birth??? I didn't even know she was pregnant???" wrote one.

"ur telling me iggy azalea has been pregnant this entire time," said another, while one added, "BRUH SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT IGGY AZALEA GAVE BIRTH??? SHE WAS PREGNANT? HER AND PLAYBOI CARTI??? WHAT!?!? WHERE HAVE I BEEN!?!?"

Both Azalea and Carti are yet to confirm the news.

