Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti rumoured to have welcomed their first child

The 29-year-old rapstress has allegedly given birth to her first baby!

Rumours have begun swirling claiming Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have welcomed their first child together.

The 29-year-old 'Fancy' rapstress reportedly gave birth to her baby with rapper boyfriend Carti, 23, over the weekend, despite never officially announcing her alleged pregnancy.

Whispers of the rumoured pregnancy kicked off back in December, with Hollywood Unlocked alleging: "Sources who are close friends to the couple shared the news, but, there are no details on whether they are expecting a boy or girl! It’s also not clear when they plan on revealing the special news to their fans."

And after hearing the recent news of the baby's birth, surprised fans took to Twitter to voice their shock. "Hold awwn miss iggy azalea just gave birth??? I didn't even know she was pregnant???" wrote one.

"ur telling me iggy azalea has been pregnant this entire time," said another, while one added, "BRUH SO YOURE TELLING ME THAT IGGY AZALEA GAVE BIRTH??? SHE WAS PREGNANT? HER AND PLAYBOI CARTI??? WHAT!?!? WHERE HAVE I BEEN!?!?"

hold awn iggy azalea just gave birth??? I didnt even know she was pregnant.... 😩 pic.twitter.com/Eub2I0yr15 — alexa 🦋 (@zendayaselenax) April 29, 2020

since when was iggy azalea pregnant?? 😭😭 i’m out of the loop i’m confused — nia (@nyyyuhhh_) April 30, 2020

iggy azalea and playboi carti ??!?!

and iggy was pregnant and she GAVE BIRTH? i didn’t even know they were dating and they have a WHOLE kid — deearr (@pundespecialist) April 30, 2020

just found out that iggy azalea was pregnant????? — ayo ✨ / support d pinned 📌📌 (@vibeclubs) April 29, 2020

Both Azalea and Carti are yet to confirm the news.