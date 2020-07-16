Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti name baby son Onyx, adorable voice note reveals

Iggy Azalea shocks fans after revealing name of two-month old son. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has revealed the name of her two-month old son, while sharing a sweet voice note of her baby boy cooing.

By Tiana Williams

A few days after shutting down rumours that her son's name is "Gilbert", Iggy Azalea has returned to Instagram to reveal the name of her two month old son.

On Tuesday (Jul 14) the 30-year-old rapstress took to Instagram to share an adorable audio of her speaking to her son – whom she shares with rapper Playboi Carti.

Iggy, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, titled the audio clip 'Amethyst & Onyx", revealing she named her son after the onyx stone - a sentimental gesture based on her own gem-themed first name.

In the audio clip, you can hear Onyx playfully cooing, responding to his mother.

'Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?' Iggy asks in the recording.

Onyx sounds sweet in his response, before his mother says 'Ahhh! Hello!' and laughs. The Fancy rapstress simply captioned the post: 'Baby boyyyyyyy.'

Iggy's comment section underneath the audio clip on Instagram, was filed with fans stunned over the beautiful sentiment and meaning behind her son's name.

An Instagram user wrote ''Your names go so well together,' while another wrote 'Very cute name'.

Fans swamp Iggy's comment section after she announces her son's name. Picture: Instagram

Other fans also realised Onyx is the name of a Pokémon. A fan on Twitter wrote 'Named your kid after a Pokémon', while another wrote 'Onyx is a pretty cool Pokémon'.

What do you think of the name Onyx? Let us know @CapitalXTRA