Iggy Azalea responds after fans are convinced her son’s name is “Gilbert"

Iggy Azalea responds to fans speculating her son's name is "Gilbert". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has taken to Instagram to clear up rumours and speculation around her newborn son's name.

Iggy Azalea has recently been spotted out walking through an airport with her son, whom she gave birth to just two months ago. The 30-year-old welcomed her first child with rapper Playboi Carti.

On Sunday (Jul 12) The "Fancy" rapper took to Instagram show show she was working hard in an L.A. studio.

However, the star found time to sassily clap back at a troll who poked fun at a potential name for her son.

After sharing a photo of herself, wearing a tight fit printed bodysuit on Instagram, the star came across a strange comment she felt the need to address.

The "Work" rapstress let it be known that she is not tolerating any slander about her newborn baby boy.

Many fans have made up names that Iggy's son may be called, considering she has not revealed his name to the public yet.

People online have been poking fun at the name "Gilbert" as Iggy's sons name, however, she wanted to clear it up.

Iggy had to take a moment to address the rumours and shut them down.

Responding to a fan's comment writing 'What made you choose the name Gilbert?' under her photo, Iggy wrote I'm okay with y'all joking n all'.

She continued 'but let it be known I didn't name my child that. Lmao," Iggy wrote on Instagram.

Iggy Azalea clarifies her son's name is not "Gilbert". Picture: Instagram

Although she addressed the troll, Iggy has been onto bigger and better things recently. On Friday (Jul 10) Azalea, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, announced that she was recording new music.

Lil Nas X, 21, tweeted her directly and asked her to direct message him. Iggy responded to the tweet: 'Wait a min, are we about to become two hit wonders?'

Could there be an Iggy x Lil Nas X collaboration on the way?