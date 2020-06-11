Iggy Azalea confirms birth of baby boy with Playboi Carti in heartfelt statement

Iggy Azalea confirms she gave birth to son she shares with Playboi Carti. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has opened up about her son with rapper Playboi Carti in a sweet statement on Instagram.

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed the birth of her son, who she shares with rapper Playboi Carti. The 29-year-old rapper has revealed the news weeks after welcoming her firstborn into the world.

Despite the "Fancy" rapper only confirming the news now, there were several reports suspecting Iggy had welcomed a son. Back in April, rumours of Iggy's pregnancy circulated in the media.

On Wednesday (June 10) Iggy took to Instagram to openly address the reports and rumours, confirming she does have a son.

‘I have a son. ‘I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.’

Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Work hitmaker added: ‘I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.’

Back in December, sources close to the couple had confirmed Iggy was six months pregnant. However, there were no details on the gender of the baby.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Cardi have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram

Iggy and Playboi Carti began dating back in 2018. The pair first faced backlash after fans realised Iggy is six years older than Carti.

Iggy has moved in with the now 23-year-old in Atlanta. Back in November, reports emerged that the couple’s home had been robbed and over $350,000 (£278k) worth of jewellery was stolen.

The pair are still yet to address speculation they are engaged. Rumours of an engagement circulated after Iggy was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

