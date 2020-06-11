Iggy Azalea confirms birth of baby boy with Playboi Carti in heartfelt statement

11 June 2020, 10:49 | Updated: 11 June 2020, 11:23

Iggy Azalea confirms she gave birth to son she shares with Playboi Carti
Iggy Azalea confirms she gave birth to son she shares with Playboi Carti. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has opened up about her son with rapper Playboi Carti in a sweet statement on Instagram.

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed the birth of her son, who she shares with rapper Playboi Carti. The 29-year-old rapper has revealed the news weeks after welcoming her firstborn into the world.

Iggy Azalea slammed for 'throwing shade' at female rappers in viral meme

Despite the "Fancy" rapper only confirming the news now, there were several reports suspecting Iggy had welcomed a son. Back in April, rumours of Iggy's pregnancy circulated in the media.

On Wednesday (June 10) Iggy took to Instagram to openly address the reports and rumours, confirming she does have a son.

‘I have a son. ‘I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.’

Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son on Instagram
Iggy Azalea confirms she has a son on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The Work hitmaker added: ‘I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.’

Back in December, sources close to the couple had confirmed Iggy was six months pregnant. However, there were no details on the gender of the baby.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Cardi have been dating since 2018
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Cardi have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram

Iggy and Playboi Carti began dating back in 2018. The pair first faced backlash after fans realised Iggy is six years older than Carti.

Iggy has moved in with the now 23-year-old in Atlanta. Back in November, reports emerged that the couple’s home had been robbed and over $350,000 (£278k) worth of jewellery was stolen.

The pair are still yet to address speculation they are engaged. Rumours of an engagement circulated after Iggy was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

XXXTentacion's son is his "twin" in new photo

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume is his "twin" in adorable new photo
Grammys drops 'Urban' from major award categories

Grammys drop controversial 'urban' term from awards categories
Stormzy pledges to donate £10 million to fight racial inequality

Stormzy donates £10 million to fight racial inequality

Stormzy

Anytime Fitness have shared an apology after a Wisconsin branch shared a George Floyd inspired workout.

Gym apologises for promoting "disgusting" George Floyd "I Can't Breathe" workout
George Floyd's niece makes powerful speech at funeral

George Floyd's niece addresses officer Derek Chauvin in emotional speech
Black Lives Matter protests in U.K

Black Lives Matter UK protests: dates, times, locations & everything you need to know