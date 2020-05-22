Iggy Azalea slammed for 'throwing shade' at female rappers in viral meme

22 May 2020, 15:14

Iggy Azalea gets dragged by fans after 'shading' female rappers in fan clap back
Iggy Azalea gets dragged by fans after 'shading' female rappers in fan clap back. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has received backlash for "throwing shade" at other female rappers after clapping back at viral fan meme.

Iggy Azalea has been dodging addressing reports that she's given birth to her and Playboy Carti's child. However, the 26-year-old rapper did respond to claims that she can't freestyle.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have reportedly welcomed a baby boy

On Thursday (May 21) Iggy responded to a fans tweet which created a hypothetical scenario which became popular on Twitter.

A Twitter user tweeted "A gun is pointed to your head the female rapper that has your zodiac sign has to do a freestyle to save you are you dead or alive?".

The picture showed four female rappers: Iggy Azalea, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

Many fans who got Iggy Azalea as an option to freestyle in order to save them, were disattisifed with their results, while roasting her in the comment section.

Iggy saw the comments responded with slight shade to the other female rappers.

Taking to Twitter, "I can't freestyle and that's fine, but I can write the f*ck outta a song". Iggy continued "& half the girls can't do that either" Iggy stated in her tweet.

The "Fancy" rapper received backlash for her "shady" comment after The Neighbourhood Talk reposted a screenshot of her response.

One fane wrote "Nicki & Meg write their music already so I already know they’re excluded. Talent wins💋" in the comment section.

Another fan wrote "WHAT THE F*CK SHE SAY THEY CANT DO??. See other fans comments below.

Fans defend female rappers after Iggy Azalea's comment
Fans defend female rappers after Iggy Azalea's comment. Picture: Instagram
Fans suggests Iggy "must be referring to Cardi B"
Fans suggests Iggy "must be referring to Cardi B". Picture: Instagram
Fans clap back at Iggy in the comment section
Fans clap back at Iggy in the comment section. Picture: Instagram

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Iggy Azalea News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Future slammed after appearing to label baby mama Eliza Reign "ugly"

Future dragged over rant about "ugly girls" amid baby mama drama

Future

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Biggie on what would have been his 48th birthday.

Snoop Dogg honours The Notorious B.I.G's birthday with gold chain

Snoop Dogg

Who is Ammika Harris? Chris Brown's baby mama nationality and Instagram revealed.

Who is Ammika Harris? Instagram & nationality of Chris Brown's baby mama revealed

Chris Brown

Teyana Taylor's daughter asked her "why don't we kiss that baby?" during an Instagram Live.

Is Teyana Taylor pregnant? Daughter Junie, 4, exposes her on Instagram Live
Drake responds after his "disrespectful" Kylie Jenner lyric leaks online

Drake responds after savagely calling Kylie Jenner a 'side piece' in leaked song

Drake