Iggy Azalea slammed for 'throwing shade' at female rappers in viral meme

Iggy Azalea gets dragged by fans after 'shading' female rappers in fan clap back. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Iggy Azalea has received backlash for "throwing shade" at other female rappers after clapping back at viral fan meme.

Iggy Azalea has been dodging addressing reports that she's given birth to her and Playboy Carti's child. However, the 26-year-old rapper did respond to claims that she can't freestyle.

On Thursday (May 21) Iggy responded to a fans tweet which created a hypothetical scenario which became popular on Twitter.

A Twitter user tweeted "A gun is pointed to your head the female rapper that has your zodiac sign has to do a freestyle to save you are you dead or alive?".

The picture showed four female rappers: Iggy Azalea, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Cardi B.

Many fans who got Iggy Azalea as an option to freestyle in order to save them, were disattisifed with their results, while roasting her in the comment section.

Iggy saw the comments responded with slight shade to the other female rappers.

Taking to Twitter, "I can't freestyle and that's fine, but I can write the f*ck outta a song". Iggy continued "& half the girls can't do that either" Iggy stated in her tweet.

The "Fancy" rapper received backlash for her "shady" comment after The Neighbourhood Talk reposted a screenshot of her response.

One fane wrote "Nicki & Meg write their music already so I already know they’re excluded. Talent wins💋" in the comment section.

Another fan wrote "WHAT THE F*CK SHE SAY THEY CANT DO??. See other fans comments below.

Fans defend female rappers after Iggy Azalea's comment. Picture: Instagram

Fans suggests Iggy "must be referring to Cardi B". Picture: Instagram