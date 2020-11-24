Iggy Azalea claps back at Playboi Carti over fiery tweet

Iggy Azalea claps back at Playboi Carti over fiery tweet. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The rapstress checked her ex Playboi Carti on Twitter, after he wrote a questionable message.

Iggy Azalea has let it be known she is not playing any games with her ex Playboi Carti. The 30 year-old mum of one, has clapped back at her baby father over a questionable tweet.

The pair, who recently split, welcomed their son Onyx into the world earlier this year. A few months after Onyx was born, Iggy publicly announced she was going to be raising him as a single mother.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti welcomed their son, Onyx, earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/ @thenewclassic

This time, Iggy has taken to social media to pull Carti up on a tweet he uploaded on Monday night (Nov 23).

The 24 year-old rapper took to Twitter and wrote "i told da bit shut up! My son crying".

Playboi Carti shares questionable tweet. Picture: Twitter

While Iggy and Playboi Carti barely interact on social media, Iggy couldn't ignore the tweet she saw.

The "Fancy" hitmaker reacted to Carti's tweet, writing "Honestly I had a great day and I’m confused as f*ck about why I’ve logged onto some bullsh*t but - Happy thanksgiving y’all."

The star added "Ima go enjoy mine... with my son."

When a Twitter user asked Iggy what was happening with Carti, she replied that she had "zero clue".

Another Twitter user chimed in, claiming Carti may have been referring to another person.

Thay's when the "Work" star wrote "What b*tch would you need to tell to shut up? Certainly none are around my son... and I know it ain’t me." Check out her tweets below.

Iggy Azalea responds to ex Playboi Carti's tweet. Picture: Twitter

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA