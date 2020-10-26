Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea confirms shock split with Playboi Carti. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Iggy Azalea also revealed she would be a single mum to their son, Onyx.

By Tiana Williams

Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has split from her rapper boyfriend, Playboi Carti. The 30 year-old rapstress also announced that she will raise their son Onyx as a single mum.

On Sunday (Oct 25) Azalea posted a picture of the child for the first time, hours after revealing she had split from Onyx father, Playboi Carti – real name Jordan Terrell Carter.

After alluding to a split the previous day, Iggy wrote: "What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone and I'm not in a relationship" on her Instagram story.

In other posts, Iggy wrote "You lost a real 1!!!!" and "People take loyalty for granted & That's why I'd rather be alone", further detailing the break up.

Iggy Azalea reveals she will be raising Onyx as a single mother. Picture: Instagram

The "Fancy" hitmaker also shared a photo of their son Onyx for the first time during the midst of the split news.

The photo showed Iggy in a black satin outfit, holding baby Onyx on her hip. Onyx was pictured in a printed baby grow, with blue shorts on.

Iggy Azalea shares the first photo of her and Playboi cart's son, Onyx. Picture: Instagram

Iggy and Playboi, 24, began dating in 2018 before they broke up for a short while in December last year.

In June. Iggy shocked fans when she revealed that she had given birth to Onyx, announcing: "I have a son.

The star continued "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

'I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words 💙."

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea began dating in 2018. Picture: instagram

Last month, the public saw Iggy and Carti's 4 month old son for the first time, who she revealed she named Onyx after the healing crystal stone.

On Sunday (Sept 20) Iggy, 30, was spotted flying out of LAX with Onyx and his nanny. The rapstress little bundle of joy looked happy while chilling in a Fendi stroller.

Iggy was pictured stepping out of a black SUV as she arrived at the airport with her baby boy. However, now Iggy herself has provided with clear images of Onyx face.

Many fans are in awe of their little baby boy. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA