Iggy Azalea clarifies cryptic comments on Playboi Carti split

The 'Fancy' rapper gave birth to the couple's son, Onyx, earlier this year.

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram on Monday (26 Oct) to clarify some comments she made following her split with Playboi Carti.

"What I meant last night was that I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," wrote the 'Fancy' rapper, who gave birth to the couple's son, Onyx, earlier in the year.

Iggy, 30, later added that, despite the split, Carti, 24, has been present in their son's life since his birth and loves his son very much.

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air," wrote Iggy.

"Onyx is so so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1."

Over the weekend, Iggy - whose real name is Amethyst Kelly - got the rumour mill spinning after posting some cryptic comments about her split with the 'Magnolia' rapper on Instagram.

"You lost a real 1," she wrote, announcing the couple's split. "People take loyalty for granted & that's why I'd rather be alone. One thing I'll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don't eat y'all up inside?"

Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, is yet to comment on the split. He and Iggy started dating back in 2018 and briefly split in December last year, before reconciling soon after.