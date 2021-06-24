Justin Timberlake supports ex Britney Spears following conservatorship hearing

The 'Rock Your Body' singer has spoken out in defence of Britney, following her on-going court battle over her conservatorship.

Justin Timberlake has publicly spoken out about the current court battle his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears is going through.

The 'My Love' singer offered his "love and absolute support" to Britney, who he dated between 1998 and 2002.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1988 to 2002, when they had a public split. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Jun 23) the 40-year-old star took to Twitter to send a message of support to the 39-year-old, where he claimed what is happening to her is "just not right".

He wrote: "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

"No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for" the singer added.

Justin Timberlake speaks out on Britney Spears conservatorship case. Picture: Twitter.@jtimberlake

He finished his thread of tweets on the topic, by saying: "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Justin received backlash after the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary aired in February.

Justin Timberlake defends his ex Britney Spears against conservatorship conditions. Picture: Twitter/@jtimberlake

Many viewers were criticised Justin for how he acted during his public break-up with Britney in 2002.

However, the pair reportedly had a heart-to-heart over the phone after a few months and have put the past behind them.

Justin Timberlake gives his love and support to Britney Spears following her conservatorship hearing. Picture: ITwitter/@jtimberlake

On Wednesday (Jun 23) judge Brenda Penny said a decision on ending the conservatorship cannot be taken until a request is formally lodged with the court, during the conservatorship hearing.

Britney's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, said he will discuss the next steps with Britney. The 'Gimme More' singer spoke out about the conservatorship in an audio link, making several accusations against her father.

Under the current conservatorship ruling, Jamie, 68, is in control of Britney's financial and business decisions.

Britney has claimed that her dad should be jailed for the part he has played in the whole situation.

Britney Spears career has been in the hands of legal guardians in an arrangement known as a conservatorship since 2008 when she faced a public mental health crisis. Picture: Getty

The pop star told Superior Judge Brenda Penny: "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail.

"I’ve told the world I’m happy and OK. I lied. I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed."

She continued: “Ma’am, I am not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move, Spears said when speaking to the judge.

“The last time I spoke to you (the judge) … it made me feel like I was dead,” she continued. “I am telling you again because I am not lying … so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages … I deserve changes.”

#FreeBritney rallies have been taking place in the US following the conservatorship hearing. Picture: Getty

Spears was referring to the last time she appeared in front of the court regarding her conservatorship, which took place 10 May, 2019.

Many other celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Brandy, Halsey, Rose McGowan, Khloé Kardashian, Jameela Jamil and more have also shown they're in support of Britney.