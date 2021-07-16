50 Cent 'Black Mafia Family': Release date, plot, cast, trailer & more

Picture: Getty/BMF

50 Cent is set to release a new TV series 'Black Mafia Family'. Here's everything we know about BMF...

50 Cent has revealed that he has added another series to his roster, Black Mafia Family. Following the success of Power and For Life, the executive producer is onto a new venture.

On Thursday (July 15) the 46-year-old hip-hop mogul teased the plot of his new series BMF.

Here's everything we know about BMF.