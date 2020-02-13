Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works
Starz has confirmed Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works. Picture: Getty

Power will be returning with a series of spin-off shows. Find out more about Power Book III: Raising Kanan here.

Network Starz has officially unveils another three shows set within the world of American-Drama series Power.

Power Tommy spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

On Monday (Feb 10) 50 Cent posted a trailer teasing the range of spin-off shows. While the show saw it's finale, the franchise lives on with a series of spin-offs.

Check out everything we know on Power Book III: Raising Kanan below.

  1. When will Power Book III be released ?

    Starz has confirmed there will be Power prequel series which will give an insight into pasts of Ghost, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) and Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

    On Ryan Seacret's show, 50 Cent previously opened up about the the Power universe.

    He explained: "Power Book II will be on in the same time slot as Power.

    In June, Power will return “We've got Power Book III; it's Raising Kanan and that one is in the last stages of casting right now"

    "We're doing that right now, and the third one is in the writers' room—Power Book IV is in the writers' room."

    50 Cent’s revealed this back in January, suggesting that they have started the production on the series.

    Power shared an end credits scene from what looks like Raising Kanan, seemingly confirming filming has started already.

    This show could be coming at the end of 2020 or early in 2021.

  2. Who will be in the cast of Power Book III ?

    The short scene at the end of Power's finale showed a young versions of the characters in the show.

    In the short snippet, it shows actor Chris Sumpter taking on the role of young Jamie in the show.

    Actor Ethan Cutkowsky will play as a Young Tommy, following his role playing Carl Gallagher on Showtime’s comedy hit Shameless.

    It has not been revealed who will be playing a young Kanan in the drama with the role initially played by rapper 50 Cent.

    The show will also see new cast members joining with a young version of Tommy Egan's mother too.

  3. What is the plot of Power Book III ?

    The Power spin-offs are will be taking place in the 90s.

    Raising Kanan will give insight into the characters life and childhood.

    He will encounter experiences which will clarify why he became the character he did.

    Although there is not yet a detailed plot on Kanan's story, the new power series will show the bond between Ghost and Tommy from them growing up together.

    From the snippet shown at the end of the finale, the camera shows a group of children coming out of school from 1996.

    Angie and Ghost seemed to have found love, with the pair going on to become apart of a love triangle later on in life.

    In the clip, Angie was seen with a brochure for Choate School, which she showed to Ghost.

    As fans will know, this is the school Ghost’s son Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr) attended before he was kicked out due to dealing drugs.

  4. What is the trailer for Power Book III ?

    See trailer above.

