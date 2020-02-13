Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

When will Power Book III be released ?

Starz has confirmed there will be Power prequel series which will give an insight into pasts of Ghost, Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora), Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) and Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson).

On Ryan Seacret's show, 50 Cent previously opened up about the the Power universe.

He explained: "Power Book II will be on in the same time slot as Power.

In June, Power will return “We've got Power Book III; it's Raising Kanan and that one is in the last stages of casting right now"

"We're doing that right now, and the third one is in the writers' room—Power Book IV is in the writers' room."

50 Cent’s revealed this back in January, suggesting that they have started the production on the series.

Power shared an end credits scene from what looks like Raising Kanan, seemingly confirming filming has started already.

This show could be coming at the end of 2020 or early in 2021.