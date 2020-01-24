Power Tommy spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

24 January 2020, 15:10

Power's Tommy Egan is getting his own spin-off sequel series.
Power's Tommy Egan is getting his own spin-off sequel series. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Power's Tommy Egan, portrayed by actor Joseph Sikora, is getting his own sequel.

Power's finale may be just around the corner, but it's not the end for one of the show's most beloved characters.

Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. "sent hundreds of death threats" ahead of show's finale

While there's already been rumours of a few spin-off in the works - including a prequel and a sequel - it looks like fan favourite Tommy Egan is getting his own show.

Jospeh Sikora, the actor who portrays Tommy, posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a cap with the words "TOMMY SEASON ONE" emblazoned on it.

Joseph Sikora teased the upcoming spin-off with a cap that reads "TOMMY, SEASON ONE".
Joseph Sikora teased the upcoming spin-off with a cap that reads "TOMMY, SEASON ONE". Picture: Instagram

"Who’s READY?!!!!" he captioned the snap with a reel of fire emojis. Interestingly, Sikora tagged the location of the photo as 'Start of Route 66'.

The iconic US highway spans across the country from the East Coast, where Tommy has always lived, to the West Coast. In the final season of Power, we see Tommy set this sights on California to relocate his drug business.

Sikora's Power costars La La Anthony and Michael Rainey Jr. jumped in the comments with messages of support, while Power co-creator 50 Cent reposted the image.

"My favorite character since season 4 TOMMY @josephsikora4 LETS GO!" the rapper captioned his post. However, STARZ are yet to officially confirm the spin-off, so don't get too excited.

So far, the only confirmed Power spin-off is 'Power Book II: Ghost'. Also set in New York, the show stars Mary J. Blige and is set just weeks after the final episode of the Power season six.

Download Our Free App For All The Latest Power News!

