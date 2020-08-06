Power Book II: Ghost - trailer, release date, cast, plot and more

Power Book II: Ghost is coming to our screens on September 6th, 2020. Picture: STARZ

Power is returning to our screens with the first of its hotly-anticipated sequels, Power Book II: Ghost. Here's what we know.

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD***

It's been exactly half a year since Power left our screens following six seasons of gripping chaos, but it's not over yet - there are sequels and prequels coming your way.

And the first sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, is just around the corner. The new series will pick up from where the dramatic finale left off, following the lives of Tariq and his mother Tasha as they navigate life after Ghost's death.

Here's everything we know so far.

Mary J. Blige stars as newcomer Monet in Power Book II: Ghost. Picture: STARZ