Power Book II: Ghost - trailer, release date, cast, plot and more

6 August 2020, 14:51 | Updated: 6 August 2020, 15:44

Power Book II: Ghost is coming to our screens on September 6th, 2020.
Power Book II: Ghost is coming to our screens on September 6th, 2020. Picture: STARZ

Power is returning to our screens with the first of its hotly-anticipated sequels, Power Book II: Ghost. Here's what we know.

***WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD***

It's been exactly half a year since Power left our screens following six seasons of gripping chaos, but it's not over yet - there are sequels and prequels coming your way.

And the first sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, is just around the corner. The new series will pick up from where the dramatic finale left off, following the lives of Tariq and his mother Tasha as they navigate life after Ghost's death.

Here's everything we know so far.

Mary J. Blige stars as newcomer Monet in Power Book II: Ghost.
Mary J. Blige stars as newcomer Monet in Power Book II: Ghost. Picture: STARZ

  1. Where can I watch the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost?

    Watch the trailer for Power Book II: Ghost below.

  2. When is Power Book II: Ghost out?

    As revealed in the new trailer, Power Book II: Ghost will be dropping on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

  3. Who is in Power Book II: Ghost?

    Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton will be reprising their roles as Tariq St. Patrick and Tasha St. Patrick, respectively,

    R&B superstar Mary J. Blige will be making her Power debut as newcomer Monet, while rapper Method Man will star as new character Davis Maclean.

    Shane Johnson will also be reprising his role as Cooper Saxe. Other cast members include:

    - Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel "Zeke" Cross

    - Gianni Paolo as Brayden

    - Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds

    - LaToya Tonedeo as Diana Tejada

    - Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

    - Melanie Liburd as Caridad "Carrie" Milgram

    - Paige Hurd as Lauren

    - Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington

    - Woody McClain as Cane Tejada

    - Sherri Saum as Paula Matarazzo

    Method Man as lawyer Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost.
    Method Man as lawyer Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost. Picture: STARZ

  4. What is the plot of Power Book II: Ghost?

    As previously mentioned, Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq as he navigates life after murdering his father, James 'Ghost' St. Patrick.

    The trailer shows Tasha heading to jail after being taken away by the police during the season finale, with Tariq now scrambling to save her.

    Tariq tries to enlist the help of high-flying lawyer Davis Maclean (played by Method Man), who in turn charges him $500,000 just for a conversation, leaving Tariq no choice but to find that money - whatever it takes.

  5. How can I watch Power Book II: Ghost?

    Power Book II: Ghost will be available to watch on STARZ here.

    It's unclear as to whether the series will later drop on Netflix as per the previous seasons of the original show.

Facts

See more Facts

Saweetie

23 facts you need to know about 'ICY GRL' rapper Saweetie

Teyana Taylor

16 facts you need to know about 'Wake Up Love' singer Teyana Taylor
DaBaby

12 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper DaBaby

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Punani'

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Punani' lyrics revealed

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are both on Cameo

8 Hip Hop & R&B stars on Cameo: From Snoop Dogg to Keri Hilson
Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & everything you need to know

Trending

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at troll's question about shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion claps back at troll's question about shooting incident
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot photo gallery

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot: the couple's cutest photos

Lil' Wayne

Megan Fox's estranged husband trolls her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green trolls new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly
Bow Wow made it clear he was interested in DaniLeigh after she tweeted she was the "best gf".

Bow Wow shoots his shot at DaniLeigh after her split with DaBaby
Takeoff denies a rape allegation made against him

Migos rapper Takeoff addresses rape claim amid police investigation
Christian Combs was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

Diddy's son Christian Combs injured in car crash with drunk driver