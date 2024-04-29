Bhad Bhabie, 21, shares before and after photos of face filler removal

Bhad Bhabie, 21, shares before and after photos of face filler removal. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, revealed she has had all of her filler dissolved and has shared her transformation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bhad Bhabie, who recently gave birth to her daughter Kali, has revealed her transformation after removing all her facial filler.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to share a video on her Instagram stories, sharing her decision to remove all her fillers in her face and opting for a more natural look.

Bregoli, who shot to fame in 2016 as the 'cash me outside' girl, revealed she was 16-year-old when she first started getting enhancements to her body, including silicone butt shots, lip fillers and facial filler.

Bhad Bhabie shot to fame in 2016. . Picture: Alamy

She posted a video showing off her new look to her Instagram stories, revealing she had reversed her filler.

“I had cheeks, lips, chin." she shared to her 16 million followers.

"Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks [your] lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!”

Bhad Bhabie revealed her filler is gone. Picture: Instagram

The 21-year-olds decision comes just a few months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kali Love, with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

She recently shared a sweet picture of her and Kali embracing, with a heart emoji covering up her little one's face.

Bhad Bhabie launched her music career in 2017 and had success with 'Gucci Flip Flops' and 'Hi Bich', and now works as an influencer and OnlyFans model.