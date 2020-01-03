Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks

Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery. Picture: Getty

The 16-year-old rapper has addressed speculation surrounding her appearance.

Bhad Bhabie has addressed plastic surgery allegations after social media users discussed her changing looks.

The 16-year-old 'Bestie' rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - took to social media to clap back at fans who were questioning her appearance and suggesting she'd gone under the knife.

"Did u get lip injections?? Why yo lips lookin different lol" wrote one user underneath one of Bregoli's selfies. "Did you get your lips done or is it just the filter? Please don’t touch your face you’re beautiful af," said another.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has denied going under the knife. Picture: Instagram

Bregoli rose to fame back in 2016 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother for a segment called "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime."

The episode spawned her famous catchphrase "Catch me outside, how about that?" and kickstarted her rap career. Bregoli claims the only reason she looks different is because she's growing up.

"I think a lot of y'all forget I'm getting older so I'm gonna start looking different..." she wrote on Instagram, "stop making up s**t I don't have any surgery's, leave me tf alone." [sic]

I think a lot of y'all forget I'm getting older so I'm gonna start looking different..." Bregoli wrote on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Bregoli, who is signed to Atlantic Records, dropped her first mixtape, '15', in September 2018, and hosts tracks including "Gucci Flip-Flops' featuring Lil Yachty and 'Hi Bich'.