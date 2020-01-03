Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks

3 January 2020, 15:02

Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery.
Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery. Picture: Getty

The 16-year-old rapper has addressed speculation surrounding her appearance.

Bhad Bhabie has addressed plastic surgery allegations after social media users discussed her changing looks.

Bhad Bhabie denied getting "Beat Up" by Woah Vicky after fight footage leaks

The 16-year-old 'Bestie' rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - took to social media to clap back at fans who were questioning her appearance and suggesting she'd gone under the knife.

"Did u get lip injections?? Why yo lips lookin different lol" wrote one user underneath one of Bregoli's selfies. "Did you get your lips done or is it just the filter? Please don’t touch your face you’re beautiful af," said another.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has denied going under the knife.
Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has denied going under the knife. Picture: Instagram

Bregoli rose to fame back in 2016 after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother for a segment called "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime."

The episode spawned her famous catchphrase "Catch me outside, how about that?" and kickstarted her rap career. Bregoli claims the only reason she looks different is because she's growing up.

"I think a lot of y'all forget I'm getting older so I'm gonna start looking different..." she wrote on Instagram, "stop making up s**t I don't have any surgery's, leave me tf alone." [sic]

I think a lot of y&squot;all forget I&squot;m getting older so I&squot;m gonna start looking different..." Bregoli wrote on her Instagram Stories.
I think a lot of y'all forget I'm getting older so I'm gonna start looking different..." Bregoli wrote on her Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Bregoli, who is signed to Atlantic Records, dropped her first mixtape, '15', in September 2018, and hosts tracks including "Gucci Flip-Flops' featuring Lil Yachty and 'Hi Bich'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Bhad Bhabie News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019

Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

Rihanna

DaBaby has been arrested in Miami

DaBaby detained for questioning following Miami robbery arrest
R. Kelly's brother alleges he offered him $50k for him to say child porn tape was him

R Kelly's brother claims singer offered him $50,000 to take blame for "child porn” sex tape

R Kelly

Bow Wow claims he looks nothing like T.I. in his latest Instagram snap.

Bow Wow claps back after fans hilariously mistake him for T.I. in new photo

Trending

Kylie Jenner has been accused of cultural appropriation by wearing a twisted braid hairstyle.

Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation over braided hairstyle
French Montana has savagely posted an alleged photo of 50 Cent "kissing Eminem"

French Montana trolls 50 Cent with alleged photo of him "kissing Eminem"

50 Cent

Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted by two journalists, who insulted her appearance on Twitter

Blue Ivy, 7, mocked by two journalists for "looking like her father Jay-Z"

Jay Z

Hasbro now owns Death Row Records

Hasbro now owns iconic rap label Death Row Records, reports claim
Post Malone reveals huge new face tattoo

Post Malone new face tattoo: Rapper reveals huge gauntlet ink