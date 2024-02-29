Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby

29 February 2024, 16:36

Bhad Bhabie shows off her new blonde look amid criticism

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

The 20-year-old rapper is expecting her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

20-year-old Bhad Bhabie has responded to critics claiming she isn't 'ready' have a baby due to her age or inexperience.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 'cash me outside' star has hit back at those who criticise her decision to have a child with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, announced her pregnancy to the world in December 2023, when she posted an Instagram of her baby bump, and is due in early 2024.

Bhad Bhabie makes a huge amount of money a month on OnlyFans.
Bhad Bhabie is expecting her first child. Picture: Alamy

She said she has seen comments on her social media questioning if she is "ready" to have her baby girl.

She told the publication: "It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?' I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."

Bhad Bhabie revealed she met Le Vaughn through a mutual friend, and likes to keep her relationship private due to "how social media tends to get."

Bhad Bhabie is pregnant!
Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie gained notoriety in 2016 after appearing on the Dr Phil show, where she was coined for the catchphrase "Cash me outside".

"People who are nurses and doctors and therapists and lawyers, do you think if people went back and looked at them when they were 13 and 14 and judged them off that time that they would have that job and be held so high?" she said.

"They're kids, they're teenagers. But mine happened to be broadcasted all over the internet, all over public television."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother line-up

Inside the full Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

Who is Meek Mill? Inside his net worth & dating history

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

How to watch Wendy Williams’ documentary in the UK & is it on Netflix?

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Jeremy O. Harris on bringing ‘Slave Play’ to London, DMs from Rihanna & the latest on ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

Trending

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 1-month-old son playing the piano

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 2-month-old son playing the piano

The rapper and model put on a united front and celebrated their son Sebastian turning 11 with a gangsta-rap themed party!

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose throw 90s-themed birthday for 11-year-old son Sebastian

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky married? Inside all the wedding rumours

Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024? Rumours, Tickets, Dates & More

Is Usher going on tour in the UK?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working