Bhad Bhabie reveals daughter’s name during lavish baby shower

By Anna Suffolk

Bhad Bhabie has shared the name of her baby girl, mere weeks before she is due to give birth.

Bhad Bhabie has shared a look at her baby shower, and has revealed the name of her baby girl she is expecting with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share some pictures of her lavish baby shower, complete with pink floral decorations.

After announcing her pregnancy back in 2023, fans have been eager for updates on Bhad Bhabie's baby, and it seems she will be welcoming her little one very soon!

Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! Picture: Instagram

Teasing that her due date is around Valentines Day, the 20-year-old held a V-day themed baby shower for her little one.

She also revealed the name of her little one: "A Kali Love Story," wrote Bhad Bhabie in the caption of her Instagram post.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Bhad Bhabie on her baby shower: "Congratulations!! this baby shower looks soo beautiful."

Bhad Bhabie shot to fame in 2016 as the 'Cash Me Outside' girl. Picture: Getty

Another quipped: "Last picture is very cute, glad to see all of you together including your mother!"

Bhad Bhabie has had a strained relationship with her mother, following the viral moment which sprung her to fame as the 'cash me outside' girl following an appearance on TV show Dr. Phil.

Just last year, Danielle spoke about her mother in an Instagram story that she "live my life in fear of this lady everyday. She's mentally sick and I'm scared of what she's capable of."