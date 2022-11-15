Bhad Bhabie fires back at Blackfishing accusations after new photos go viral

The rapper and OnlyFans star has responded after she has received backlash for reportedly darkening her skin.

Bhad Bhabie has reacted to backlash after she was accused of Blackfishing in recent pictures uploaded to her social media.

On Monday (November 14), the rapper set the record straight on her Instagram story in response to being called out for a video post where she appears to have darkened her skin.

This isn't the first time that the 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper has been accused of Blackfishing, and she has previously quit social media over cultural appropriation claims.

Bhad Bhabie shares 'proof' that she made $52 million on OnlyFans in a year

Bhad Bhabie showed off her new look on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The rapper responded to the allegations by posting a screenshot of a conversation, where she shared the shade of her foundation.

Bhabie declared: "Case closed!" after sharing her foundation shade.

However, she did not stop there to prove her point. Don't y'all ever ask me again why I don't b on ig! I don't make no money on here I don't need to b on here I do it for my fans but y'all take it too far everytime it is honestly sad and weird," she clapped back on a separate story.

Bhad Bhabie reveals she started getting butt enhancement injections at 17

She has since wiped her Instagram of any pictures due to the backlash. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after adding that message to her story, Bhabie deleted all pictures from her account due to the blackfishing allegations.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, is no stranger to criticism from people on social media.

As well as the Blackfishing allegations, she also started getting butt filler injections aged 17, when she was underage.